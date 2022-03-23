Fiido Beast seated & standing 30 mph electric scooter launches, offers choose-your-own ride style

A few weeks ago we covered the announcement of the Fiido Beast, a new class of electric scooter that lets riders either sit or stand while flying at speeds up to 30 mph (51 km/h). Now Fiido has launched the Beast for sale, bringing it a step closer to reality.

Fiido has long offered oddly proportioned electric scooters and e-bikes. The brand has never shied away from trying new form factors or getting funky with designs.

Now with the new Fiido Beast, the company has doubled down with an extra dose of creativity.

It may look like a typical full-suspension standing electric scooter at first, but that little seat on the back and the flip-down foot pegs on the front fork turn it into something of a two-wheeled seated go-kart as well.

If you ever get tired of standing, you can pop a squat while dropping the handlebars for a totally different style of ride.

Power comes from a pair of motors housed in the two wheels. Together they combine to provide 1,300W of continuous-rated power, or nearly two horsepower. The company hasn’t shared the peak power rating, but it is presumably much higher.

There’s dual suspension and a huge 48V 31.2Ah battery with 1.5 kWh of capacity, which Fiido claims is good for a range of up to 70 km (44 miles).

The giant battery is removable, just in case you wanted to charge it off the scooter or extend your riding time by popping in a spare battery. There’s even a keyless security system to punch in a code and release the battery.

The company recently shared with us a video showing how stable the Fiido beast is, with a rider operating it with just one hand. Many electric scooters are notoriously twitchy and can be difficult to ride one handed, so the fact that the Fiido Beast can cruise with single hand operation is a good sign for stability.

The hefty 37 kg (82 lb.) scooter rolls on 11-inch off-road tires for all-terrain riding.

It also includes dual-wheel hydraulic disc brakes for rapid stops, just in case you need to bring a quick end to the fun.

You can get a better sense of the seated and standing ride styles in the the launch video below.

It’s a bit wacky, but it honestly looks like it’d make for a pretty fun ride in either position.

The company is pre-selling the Fiido Beast on Indiegogo, but this isn’t some fly-by-night crowdfunding campaign.

Not only have we tested many different Fiido e-bikes before and found the company to be reliable on deliveries, but they’ve already run several past crowdfunding campaigns to launch new products.

Now the company is back again for another Indiegogo campaign, pre-selling the Fiido Beast for US $1,598.

From the looks of things, production has already begun on the innovative new electric scooters, so delivery shouldn’t take too long.

Fiido also took the opportunity to tease the brand’s next electric scooter on the horizon, the upcoming B2. It appears to be a commuter-type lightweight electric scooter.

We don’t yet have any specs related to speed or power, and pricing info is also noticeably absent. But we can spot a color LCD screen, front suspension, and what appears to be a removable battery.

Fiido has a tendency to release teasers like these well in advance of new products.

You can see the yet-unreleased electric scooter below. And it’s probably a safe bet that we’ll be seeing yet another campaign in the future when the B2 electric scooter is ready for launch.

