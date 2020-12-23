Take one look at the Fiido Q1S seated electric scooter from Voro Motors and it doesn’t seem too strange. But then look again when a rider sits down and suddenly the proportions appear all out of whack.

Despite the odd-sizing, the scooter is actually more comfortable to ride than you’d expect. And its combination of power, torque, full-suspension, and utility make it a potent little urban runabout.

Voro Motors Fiido seated scooter tech specs

Motor: 500W peak rear geared hub motor

500W peak rear geared hub motor Top speed: 15 mph (25 km/h)

15 mph (25 km/h) Range: 20 miles (32 km)

20 miles (32 km) Battery: 36V 10Ah

36V 10Ah Weight : 20 kg (44 lb)

: 20 kg (44 lb) Capacity : 330 lb (150 kg)

: 330 lb (150 kg) Tires: 12″ CST pneumatic tires

12″ CST pneumatic tires Frame: Aluminum alloy

Aluminum alloy Suspension: Front spring fork, rear air shock

Front spring fork, rear air shock Brakes: Mechanical disc brakes

Mechanical disc brakes Extras: Cargo storage in center of frame and front basket, LED display with battery meter, front LED lights, cruise control, key-fob remote alarm and unlocking, fenders, footpegs, electronic horn

Fiido Q1s video review

This electric scooter is both fun to ride and a bit funny to look at. That means you’ll want to watch my short video review below to get a sense of how this electric scooter rides. And you don’t want to miss my failed attempt at performing a stoppie in the middle!

First, let’s get past the size

Alright, yes – the scooter is small.

It’s a small format with small wheels.

But do you know what? It’s not actually that small. Think about it. Most standing scooters are rolling around with 8-inch wheels, or maaaaaybe 10-inch wheels if you’re lucky. But the Fiido Q1S gives you 12-inch tires, which makes hitting bumps much safer.

Plus there’s that front and rear suspension. And the fact that you’ve got footpegs instead of pedals, meaning the actual sizing of the scooter isn’t as critical since you’re not trying to optimize your pedaling stroke.

So you’re basically looking at a small bicycle-format vehicle with the advantages of a scooter (lower weight, fewer parts, less maintenance, etc).

I felt right at home on it with my 5’7″ (170 cm) frame, and despite my 6′ (183 cm) brother-in-law giving it the side-eye, he had no trouble riding the Fiido Q1S either.

Now let’s talk performance

When it comes to performance, the Fiido Q1S actually gets great marks. The 500W peak motor is peppy and the torque is much more than you’d expect thanks to the small-diameter wheels.

The range is also quite good at around 20 miles (32 km).

The braking is insanely strong and I almost ate pavement trying to perform a stoppie. That’s how good the disc brakes are. Some scooters struggle to lock up the brakes. But with Fiido outfitting the Q1S with large diameter rotors and good calipers, these things can bite hard and help you leave rubber on just about any surface you’d like.











The only downside to the performance is the limited top speed of 15 mph (25 km/h), which is also partially responsible for the higher range.

That slow speed means you’re definitely limited to bike lanes or other slow-speed surfaces. I wouldn’t feel comfortable riding this thing on roads with high-speed traffic.

But for typical urban or suburban riding, it gives the performance you need with plenty of range and the ability to climb medium hills. So it’s as excellent for city riding as it is terrible for highway riding.

Tiny scooter, huge utility

Where the Fiido Q1S really excels though is in utility. This tiny thing doesn’t look like a cargo e-bike, but it sure does act like one!

It features a super rare in-frame storage setup with a split top tube. The provided cargo bag fills that empty space and allows you to throw loose items in there. That makes it so much more useful than just a big rear rack since you don’t have to worry about strapping things down. You could practically wheel the Fiido Q1S around the market and fill it up as you go.









And if you run out of room in the spacious center cargo area, Voro Motors includes a front basket that also has a surprising amount of space in there.

There’s even a child seat attachment that can fit on top of the center cargo area and let you carry a smaller ride right in front of you.

Though the lack of spare footpegs means you’ll either be sharing or they’ll be putting their toes in the bottom of the cargo area (which is what my nephew opted for).

And since you might not want to do your entire ride on a scooter, instead opting to use it for last-mile trips, the Fiido Q1S folds at the handlebars to easily slip into a trunk or back seat of a car. Then you can whip it out like an electric dinghy to extend your reach in the city on a much smaller and more efficient vehicle.

At its price of $899, that utility is going to be a big part of the sale equation. You can of course get recreational e-bikes or e-scooters for less, but most won’t have the combination of cargo capacity and utility of the Fiido Q1S.

And many full-suspension electric scooters start at this price anyway, and they don’t offer nearly the utility that this minivan-of-a-scooter does!















Pros and cons of the Fiido Q1S

While I’m a big fan of the Fiido Q1S, I can definitely say that it is not for everyone.

I’m used to riding all sorts of weird things and have learned to adapt to just about any frame size or shape.

The Fiido Q1S doesn’t even feel that odd to me, though I might prefer the footpegs to be a bit further forward.

The advantages are certainly numerous here. The scooter is ultra nimble, peppy, stops quickly, and has huge utility for carrying all sorts of cargo.

But on the other hand, it’s a weird new vehicle for many people who are either used to standing while scooting or sitting while pedaling. The Fiido Q1S combines those two in a new way that can take some getting used to.

It’s also hamstrung a bit by its restricted top speed of just 15 mph (25 km/h). That’s going to limit the types of roads you can ride it on. If you have fast roads on your commute, this little guy is probably out. But if you live in a city, this thing feels comfortable on any road I’d take a typical pedal bicycle on.

So while it has some drawbacks, it also has a lot going for it. And for $899, it has a pretty decent value proposition in my opinion.

But enough about my thoughts. Let’s hear what you think of the Fiido Q1S in the comment section below!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.