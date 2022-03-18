Podcast: Tesla Master Plan Part 3, big price increase, Volvo C40 Recharge first drive, and more

This week on the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy, including the announcement of Elon Musk’s Tesla Master Plan Part 3, a big Tesla price increase, Volvo C40 Recharge first drive, and more.
The show is back live every Friday at 4 p.m. ET on Electrek's YouTube channel.


Here are a few of the articles that we will discuss during the podcast:
- Elon Musk says he is going to release Tesla’s Master Plan Part 3
- Tesla increases prices throughout whole lineup, its cheapest electric car now starts at $47,000
- Tesla still dominates US electric car market, and it’s not even close
- Tesla is starting to account for wind, air density, and more when doing range calculation
- Tesla employee was fired after sharing video of a crash on Full Self-Driving Beta
- Volvo C40 Recharge review: Style and performance overcome one major downside
- Ford’s base $40,000 F-150 Lightning electric pickup gets 230-miles of EPA range and 68 MPGe
- Audi unveils A6 Avant e-tron station wagon concept described as a ‘storage champ’ with headlights that project a video game

