Tesla releases new charger faceplates that matches car colors – holiday gift for Tesla owners?

Tesla has released a new product today – Wall Connector faceplates that match its vehicle paint colors. Is it a perfect holiday gift for Tesla owners?

Tesla’s Wall Connector – which is used as a home charging station and for the automaker’s Destination Charging network – is a very popular charging station due to its price and power capacity.

It has only been offered in silver and black, but now Tesla decided to offer a new accessory that changes that.

The automaker released a new faceplate for its Wall Connector on its online shop today:

Perfectly pair your Wall Connector to the paint color of your Tesla vehicle with Wall Connector Color Matched Faceplate. Made from the same durable tempered glass as the original design, these faceplates offer a stylish alternative to your Tesla charging setup and easy installation. Available in Midnight Silver Metallic, Deep Blue Metallic, Red Multi-Coat and Solid Black.

Owners can choose the color that matches their own car and apply it to their existing charger.

That’s not all Tesla colors available, but it covers most of them:

Tesla sells the faceplates for $100, which might sound expensive for just a decorative item, but it is made of tempered glass.

Could it be a good holiday gift for Tesla owners? Let us know what you think in the comment section below.

The automaker notes that it only matches its latest generation (Gen 3) Wall Connector. Tesla recently increased the price of its Gen 3 Wall Connector from $500 to $550.

Here are the instructions on how to replace the faceplate:

