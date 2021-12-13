Tesla releases new charger faceplates that matches car colors – holiday gift for Tesla owners?

- Dec. 13th 2021 11:54 am PT

0

Tesla has released a new product today – Wall Connector faceplates that match its vehicle paint colors. Is it a perfect holiday gift for Tesla owners?

Tesla’s Wall Connector – which is used as a home charging station and for the automaker’s Destination Charging network – is a very popular charging station due to its price and power capacity.

It has only been offered in silver and black, but now Tesla decided to offer a new accessory that changes that.

The automaker released a new faceplate for its Wall Connector on its online shop today:

Perfectly pair your Wall Connector to the paint color of your Tesla vehicle with Wall Connector Color Matched Faceplate. Made from the same durable tempered glass as the original design, these faceplates offer a stylish alternative to your Tesla charging setup and easy installation. Available in Midnight Silver Metallic, Deep Blue Metallic, Red Multi-Coat and Solid Black.

Owners can choose the color that matches their own car and apply it to their existing charger.

That’s not all Tesla colors available, but it covers most of them:

Tesla sells the faceplates for $100, which might sound expensive for just a decorative item, but it is made of tempered glass.

Could it be a good holiday gift for Tesla owners? Let us know what you think in the comment section below.

The automaker notes that it only matches its latest generation (Gen 3) Wall Connector. Tesla recently increased the price of its Gen 3 Wall Connector from $500 to $550.

Here are the instructions on how to replace the faceplate:

View this document on Scribd

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Guides

Tesla

Tesla

Tesla is a transportation and energy company. It sells vehicles under its 'Tesla Motors' division and stationary battery pack for home, commercial and utility-scale projects under its 'Tesla Energy' division.
tesla wall connector

tesla wall connector

About the Author

Fred Lambert's favorite gear

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Get interesting investment ideas by Fred Lambert
ChargePoint Home charger

ChargePoint Home charger

ChargePoint Home WiFi Enabled Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger