RYOBI electric zero turn lawn mower cuts 3 acres per charge at $4,099, more in New Green Deals

I don’t know about you, but it’s about time to head outside and start doing yard work again around here. If you’re still using a gas-powered mower (or any other lawn care tools), it’s time to change things up. Home Depot has you covered with a wide-ranging sale on outdoor lawn equipment from $72, including RYOBI’s 42-inch zero turn riding lawn mower at $449 off, down at $4,099. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Head below for other New Green Deals that we've found today, more on why going electric for your yard tools like the mower on sale is important, and of course Electrek's best EV buying and leasing deals.

Kick gas and oil out of your yard care routine

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot offers a wide selection of RYOBI, Sun Joe, and more outdoor lawn equipment on sale from $72 shipped. Our favorite discount here is RYOBI’s 42-inch 48V Electric Riding Lawn Mower with 100Ah battery and bagging system for $4,099. This is a full $449 down from its normal going rate and marks one of the first discounts that we’ve seen this year. You’ll find that RYOBI’s riding lawn mower features a 42-inch cutting path and even a full bagging system, which helps keep your lawn clippings from going down the sewer.

The 100Ah battery is said to last for nearly three acres on a single charge, too, making this mower quite versatile for larger yards. RYOBI’s electric mower features a zero-turn design and also has built-in LED headlights to mow at night. Given that it’s fully electric, you won’t have to worry about gas or oil when it comes to mowing anymore either, which is both easier on your wallet and the environment.

Greenworks’ 14-inch 10A electric corded dethatcher falls to best price in months at $99

Walmart is offering a deal on the Greenworks 14-inch 10A Corded Dethatcher (DT14B00) for $99 shipped. You’ll find that a similar model costs $129 at Amazon and today’s deal marks the lowest price that we’ve tracked in the past 12 months. If you’re ready to get the lawn prepared to grow this spring, a dethatcher can help remove layers of dead grass to let things grow much easier. Without using any gas or oil, this dethatcher is powered by an extension cord and electric motor. It features a 3-position depth adjustment as well as a 14-inch path and stainless steel tines. Keep reading for additional information.

Wash off winter grime with discounted electric Greenworks pressure washers from $169

Amazon is now offering the Greenworks Pro 2300 Max PSI Electric Pressure Washer for $249.99 shipped. Down from $289, today’s offer is the second-best price to date and only the third-notable price cut since launching last summer. As one of the more capable electric pressure washers in the Greenworks stable, this Pro model will make getting your patio and siding ready for spring a breeze all while completely ditching gas and oil. Sporting a 2300 PSI output, this will make quick work of winter grime that has built up over the past few months. Included in the package are a variety of accessories like various nozzles to pair with the onboard detergent tank and more.

On the more affordable side of the Greenworks pressure washer lineup, its 2000 Max PSI model is now on sale via Amazon, too. This one has dropped to $169.99 from the usual $200 price tag in order to mark the second-best price to date at within $5 of the all-time low. Arriving with an all-around less capable design, this one can only put out 2000 PSI and sports a lower 1.2 GPM cleaning rate. But if your cleaning needs ahead of spring aren’t quite as intense, this should let you get away with a lower-cost electric offering.

