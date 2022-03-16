Quick Charge Podcast: March 16, 2022

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla is starting to account for wind, air density, and more when doing range calculation
- Tesla employee was fired after sharing video of a crash on Full Self-Driving Beta
- Tesla shuts down production at Gigafactory Shanghai for two days amid surge in COVID cases
- GM starts production on Cadillac LYRIQ electric car next week, plans to reopen orders in May
- Hankook to launch iON family of tires specifically designed to deliver more range and a quieter ride to premium EVs
