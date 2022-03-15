GM starts production on Cadillac LYRIQ electric car next week, plans to reopen orders in May

GM confirmed that it is starting production of the Cadillac LYRIQ electric car next week. The automaker couldn’t confirm when deliveries would start but said it plans to reopen orders in May after selling out so quickly last year.

The Cadillac LYRIQ is one of the most anticipated electric vehicles of 2022. It is hitting the mark for many people.

The LYRIQ will be equipped with a 100 kWh battery that will enable “more than 300 miles” of range though no official EPA estimate is available yet. A rear-wheel-drive powertrain will put out 340 horsepower.

With an onboard 19.2 kW AC charger and a DC fast-charger, the LYRIQ can take up to 190 kW. Super Cruise, GM’s driver-assist technology, will also be available on the electric car.

All that for a base price of just under $60,000, which is starting to sound attractive after recent price increases we have seen on other electric vehicles like the Tesla Model Y.

GM said that the LYRIQ sold out in just 19 minutes after opening pre-orders last year — though the automaker didn’t disclose how many were made available for order.

Now GM confirmed that production of the LYRIQ is going to start on March 21 next week.

When asked, GM couldn’t confirm when deliveries would start beyond in “a few months,” but the automaker confirmed that it would reopen orders for the LYRIQ on May 19. In the meantime, the automaker will work through the backlog of existing orders secured last year.

Ahead of opening orders again, GM is on-boarding dealerships to the “Cadillac EV experience,” a new retail experience underpinned by the GM Digital Retail Platform. GM is trying to modernize its dealer experience to compete with companies like Tesla who don’t use the dealer model.

