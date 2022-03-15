Enjoy heading outside on Hover-1’s Highlander electric scooter at $240, more in New Green Deals

Are you ready for spring this weekend? Well, picking up the Hover-1 Highlander electric scooter is a great way to get outdoors now that the weather is warming up. While quick walks down the block are nice for short trips, when you need to traverse a few miles to head to work, an electric scooter is a much better way to get rid of your gas-powered vehicle. The Highlander from Hover-1 can travel up to 15 MPH and as far as nine miles on a single charge, and is currently $60 off at $240. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Enjoy fresh air when riding around town on Hover-1’s Highlander electric scooter

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is offering the Hover-1 Highlander Foldable Electric Scooter for $239.99 shipped. Also available directly at Best Buy. Down from $300, today’s deal marks the second-best price that we’ve tracked this year. The 250W brushless electric motor can propel riders up to 15 MPH for as far as nine miles on a single charge. This means that you can ride the Highlander from home to work, school, or even the corner market and back again without having to plug in, so long as it’s under 4.5 miles each way.

This electric scooter also packs two 6.5-inch pneumatic tires for a comfortable ride. The built-in LED display and headlight make it easy to see where you’re going and keep tabs on battery life or speed day or night. Plus, there are both an electronic and foot brake for added safety.

Anker’s new PowerHouse 256Wh portable power station hits $195.50 (Reg. $250)

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its new PowerHouse 256Wh Portable Power Station for $195.49 shipped. Having just launched late last fall at the $260 price point, we’ve recently been tracking it at $250 with today’s offer marking only the third notable discount. At within $5.50 of our previous January mention, this is 22% off and the second-best price to date. Packing all of Anker’s usual portable power station perks into a redesigned package, this more recent offering arrives with an internal 256Wh battery. That pairs with a multitude of ports for refueling your everyday carry like two AC outlets, a 60W USB-C PD port, dual USB-A slots, and a car socket, all of which share 200W of power between them. An integrated LED light on the front and carrying handle make it an even better companion for camping, or just having on-hand for power outages at home.

Woot’s Spring Sale includes Sun Joe electric mowers, Greenworks, more

Woot is now running a wide-ranging spring sale to get you ready for warmer weather. Highlighting the sale is several Greenworks and Sun Joe electric yard care tools. Shipping is free for Prime members, otherwise a $6 delivery fee will be added at checkout. Our favorite from the sale is the Sun Joe 24V/48V 21-inch Battery-powered Electric Lawn Mower for $214.99. Down from $280 at Amazon, today’s deal marks the lowest that we’ve tracked for this model. Sun Joe’s mower features a 900W brushless motor that “lasts longer” than alternatives which use traditional brushes. The 21-inch deck has a 20-inch mowing width and there are seven different height adjustments available, ranging from 1.2 to 3.5 inches. Plus, the 13.2 gallon collection bag can help keep lawn clippings out of sewers and let you properly compost them. Plus, since the system uses two 24V batteries, you’ll be able to interchange them with any of Sun Joe’s other 24V/48V tools.

