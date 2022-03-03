Ditch gas and oil with this 20V cordless electric leaf blower for $51 (Reg. $85), more in New Green Deals

If you’re dreading yard work because of all the heavy gas-powered tools in your garage right now, fret no more. Today, you can pick up a 20V cordless leaf blower for just $51, which is a massive savings from its normal $85 going rate. Designed to last up to 20 minutes on a single charge, that should be plenty of time to do the finishing touches on your yard before heading inside after a long day’s work on mowing, edging, and trimming. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Make yard cleanup easier this spring with a cordless leaf blower

BabyTecUS (96% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering SnapFresh 20V Cordless Leaf Blower for $50.99 shipped. Simply clip the on-page coupon and then use the code 10B5LD5U at checkout to redeem the discounted price. Down from $85 at Amazon, today’s deal is a match for our last mention from mid-February. Designed to help you clean up yard debris without using gas or oil. This cordless leaf blower ships with a 20V 2Ah battery that can last for up to 20 minutes after a 1-hour charge, which should be plenty of time for most yards. Plus, it is lightweight and easy to use with two speed settings, letting you choose how much force to clean with.

Woot’s Spring Sale includes Sun Joe electric mowers, Greenworks, more

Woot is now running a wide-ranging spring sale to get you ready for warmer weather. Highlighting the sale is several Greenworks and Sun Joe electric yard care tools. Shipping is free for Prime members, otherwise a $6 delivery fee will be added at checkout. Our favorite from the sale is the Sun Joe 24V/48V 21-inch Battery-powered Electric Lawn Mower for $214.99. Down from $280 at Amazon, today’s deal marks the lowest that we’ve tracked for this model. Sun Joe’s mower features a 900W brushless motor that “lasts longer” than alternatives which use traditional brushes. The 21-inch deck has a 20-inch mowing width and there are seven different height adjustments available, ranging from 1.2 to 3.5 inches. Plus, the 13.2 gallon collection bag can help keep lawn clippings out of sewers and let you properly compost them. Plus, since the system uses two 24V batteries, you’ll be able to interchange them with any of Sun Joe’s other 24V/48V tools.

Take the Macmission 100 e-bike to work with 47-mile range at $540

Woot is offering Prime members the Macwheel Macmission 100 27.5-inch E-Bike for $540 shipped. For comparison, Walmart has it listed for $730 when in stock and it also goes for $730 direct from Macwheel too. This e-bike is designed “to be the comst convenient commuting bike.” In just three hours, the 13Ah battery can be fully charged to deliver between 37 to 47 miles of range. There’s a 7-speed gear setup for traditional biking and you’ll be able to reach speeds of up to 20MPH while riding, too. Plus, since it’s battery-powered, you’ll find that this e-bike makes it easy to ride around your town without using gas or oil. Learn more about Macwheel in our previous hands-on review.

New Tesla deals

New green e-bike deal + electric scooter discounts

More new green deals

