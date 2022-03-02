Woot’s Spring Sale includes Sun Joe electric mowers, Greenworks, more in New Green Deals

Now that spring is more than just on the horizon across much of the country, it’s time to turn your eyes toward picking up electric lawn care tools and kicking gas to the curb. Right now, Woot’s spring sale is chock of battery-powered and corded electric lawn tools including lawn mowers, chainsaws, and more. Out favorite deal here is Sun Joe’s 21-inch battery-powered lawn mower at $215, which normally goes for $280. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Sun Joe’s electric lawn mower includes a bag to collect compost clippings

Woot is now running a wide-ranging spring sale to get you ready for warmer weather. Highlighting the sale is several Greenworks and Sun Joe electric yard care tools. Shipping is free for Prime members, otherwise a $6 delivery fee will be added at checkout. Our favorite from the sale is the Sun Joe 24V/48V 21-inch Battery-powered Electric Lawn Mower for $214.99. Down from $280 at Amazon, today’s deal marks the lowest that we’ve tracked for this model. Sun Joe’s mower features a 900W brushless motor that “lasts longer” than alternatives which use traditional brushes. The 21-inch deck has a 20-inch mowing width and there are seven different height adjustments available, ranging from 1.2 to 3.5 inches. Plus, the 13.2 gallon collection bag can help keep lawn clippings out of sewers and let you properly compost them. Plus, since the system uses two 24V batteries, you’ll be able to interchange them with any of Sun Joe’s other 24V/48V tools.

Cruise around town with this $220 Gotrax G Max Ultra electric scooter discount at $680

The official Gotrax Amazon storefront is now offering its G Max Ultra Commuting Electric Scooter for $679.99 shipped. Down from $900, today’s offer amounts to $220 in savings while beating our previous mention by $20 from back in November. This also delivers a new all-time low, as well. Geared towards everything from casual rides around the block to commuting to and from the office, this high-end electric scooter delivers 20 MPH top speeds to pair with its 45-mile range and folding design that makes stowing away in-between rides a bit more convenient. You’re also looking at air-filled tires, an electric braking system, and LED display for tracking mileage, enabling cruise control, and more.

Take the Macmission 100 e-bike to work with 47-mile range at $540

Woot is offering Prime members the Macwheel Macmission 100 27.5-inch E-Bike for $540 shipped. For comparison, Walmart has it listed for $730 when in stock and it also goes for $730 direct from Macwheel too. This e-bike is designed “to be the comst convenient commuting bike.” In just three hours, the 13Ah battery can be fully charged to deliver between 37 to 47 miles of range. There’s a 7-speed gear setup for traditional biking and you’ll be able to reach speeds of up to 20MPH while riding, too. Plus, since it’s battery-powered, you’ll find that this e-bike makes it easy to ride around your town without using gas or oil. Learn more about Macwheel in our previous hands-on review.

