Quick Charge Podcast: February 17, 2022

- Elon Musk and Tesla argue that SEC is ‘harassing’ them in strongly worded letter
- Dozens of new Tesla Model Ys spotted being prepped for deliveries at Gigafactory Texas
- Tesla launches new automatic electric trunk for Model 3, upgrade available at official service centers
- Tesla is now under NHTSA investigation for Autopilot’s phantom braking problem
- Fisker announces over 31,000 Ocean reservations totaling $1.7 billion in potential revenue and ‘world leading warranty program’
- $2.5 million Rimac Nevera deliveries move closer to reality following final crash test
- Aptera’s beta SEV beat a Tesla Model 3 and Audi R8 GT Spyder in a drag race
- Redwood Materials begins collecting and recycling EV batteries from Volvo and Ford in California
