Tesla launches new automatic electric trunk for Model 3, upgrade available at official service centers

- Feb. 17th 2022 8:25 am PT

0

Tesla has launched a new automatic electric trunk for Model 3 as an aftermarket offered directly at service centers. The product is currently only available in China, but like most things Tesla these days, it starts in China and then it is expected to expand to other markets.

Before 2021, all Tesla vehicles had automatic trunk liftgates except for the Model 3. You had to use your own elbow grease power to open the trunk of the Model 3. I know, right? How dare they!

This has led to some Tesla owners going for aftermarket third-party products to have an automatic electric trunk, but these products need to be installed by the owner or a third-party shop, which is not ideal.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk actually said that the automaker was working to have service centers install power liftgates on Model 3s for people with disabilities. This was the first indication that Tesla actually planned to offer the service.

Now, Tesla is launching it as a product offered by its official service centers in China.

The automaker announced through its official Weibo account:

Tesla electric tailgate upgrade service official service, genuine parts, professional technician installation. The long-awaited electric tailgate upgrade for old car owners is here. Your voice, we are all listening carefully. What after-sales upgrade services you hope Tesla will make available? Welcome to leave your suggestion.

Tesla also released a video about the process of getting the upgrade:

It costs the equivalent of $650 USD, and it can be ordered through the app like all other services. The upgrade is a bit more expensive than third-party products, but it does include installation.

It is currently only available in China, but like many new Tesla products and services, the company is often launching them first in China and later expanding the offer to other countries.

