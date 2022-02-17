Dozens of new Tesla Model Ys spotted being prepped for deliveries at Gigafactory Texas

Dozens of new Tesla Model Y vehicles have been spotted apparently being prepped for deliveries at Gigafactory Texas. It looks like the deliveries of Tesla’s first structural battery pack vehicles are imminent.

Tesla recently confirmed that the first ‘builds’ of new Model Y vehicles were produced at the factory late last year. We also recently reported that Tesla is aiming to deliver those first new Model Ys produced at the plant by the end of the quarter, likely in March.

We have seen several hints that deliveries are indeed imminent in the last few weeks. Yesterday, we reported on videos from Tesla employees and contractors at Gigafactory Texas, showing the production lines and several Model Y vehicles in a prep area.

Now ,Jeff Roberts, who often flies his drone over Gigafactory Texas, spotted dozens of Model Y vehicles seemingly being lined up for transportation:

It looks like almost 100 Model Y vehicles are ready for transport and more coming out of the factory.

At the end of last month, Tesla had yet to receive regulatory approval to start deliveries of those vehicles, but approval is believed to be imminent. As we previously reported, the start of Model Y production at Gigafactory Texas is not only critical to the company’s growth, but it also marks the launch of a new version of the electric SUV featuring Tesla’s new structural battery pack and 4680 battery cells.

The idea is to produce large cylindrical cells and package them into a single module battery pack that also acts as the structural platform on which you install the vehicle’s body. CEO Elon Musk has touted the technology as a “manufacturing revolution” in the auto industry.

Tesla has yet to reveal how the new architecture is going to affect the specs of the new version of the Model Y, but the details are expected to come out soon after the EPA and NHTSA approve the new version for deliveries to customers.

