Greenworks 40V 8-inch pole saw cleans up the yard this spring at $140, more in New Green Deals

With warmer weather around the corner, it’s time to ensure your yard care kit is up to task. In 2022, it would be a great time to stop using gas-powered lawn tools and start working on converting to battery-powered alternatives. Of course, you’ll save on gas this way, but also enjoy a lower noise production as well. Right now Amazon has the Greenworks 40V 8-inch cordless electric pole saw on sale for $140 from its normal going rate of nearly $180. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Head below for other New Green Deals that we’ve found today, more on why going electric for your yard tools like the mower on sale is important, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

Greenworks 40V 8-inch pole saw offers 11-feet of reach

Amazon is offering a deal on the Greenworks 40V 8-Inch Cordless Pole Saw for $140.24 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of nearly $180, today’s deal is the best price that we’ve seen since the holidays when it fell to $126 for Black Friday. If you’re preparing to give your yard some attention this spring, then this cordless pole saw is a solid way to do just that. There’s an 8-inch bar and chain and the 3-piece aluminum shaft can extend up to eight feet, which delivers up to an 11-foot maximum reach. The included 2Ah battery delivers up to 60 cuts on 4×4 lumber and can easily handle trimming trees around your property. Plus, being electric, you’ll no longer have to deal with gas or noise frequently associated with pole saws.

Rachio’s R3e Smart Controller automates your sprinkler system this spring at $100 (Save 33%)

Amazon now offers the Rachio R3e Smart Sprinkler Controller for $99.99 shipped. Down from $150, today’s offer amounts to 33% in savings, is $20 under our previous mention last fall, and marks a new Amazon low. Even if keeping your lawn nice, green, and watered isn’t as much of a priority now this winter, picking up this smart sprinkler controller ahead of time for next season is worth considering, especially with the notable discount attached. Delivering the brand’s signature automated watering experience, the R3e will take weather conditions into account before actually watering the yard while also providing smartphone control, Alexa integration, and more. You can get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Latest Google Nest Thermostat keeps you warm with Assistant at $99 (Save $31)

Amazon is now offering the Google Nest Thermostat for $99 shipped. Normally fetching $130, today’s offer is the first discount we’ve seen in over a month and matches our previous mention. This comes within $10 of the all-time low and amounts to $30 in savings, as well. Arriving as the latest in-house option for bringing voice control and scheduling to the climate control system, Google Nest Thermostat arrives with a refreshed form-factor that’s centered around a frosted glass aesthetic with LED display. With winter weather afflicting much of the country, now’s the perfect time to finally leverage Assistant for staying warm the next few months. Get a closer look in our hands-on review for more information.

New Tesla deals

Below, you’ll find a selection of new green deals that will make your Tesla experience better in multiple areas. From storage to keep recordings on to phone mounts, car chargers, and anything else we can find, it’ll be listed below. Each day we’ll do our best to find new and exciting deals and ways for you to save on fun accessories for your Tesla, making each trip unique. For more gift ideas and deals, check out the best Tesla shop. Keep reading on for e-bike, Greenworks, and other great deals.

New green e-bike deal + electric scooter discounts

If you’re looking to get out and enjoy the sunshine, than we recommend you experience it than on an e-bike or electric scooter you just got at a fantastic price through one of our deals and sale below. You can use it for fun, exercise, or even transportation to and from work or the coffee shop. We have several people here that will regularly commute to coffee shops or offices on their e-bike, as it cuts down on fossil fuel usage as well as allows them to enjoy some time outdoors on nice sunny days. Below, you’ll find a wide selection of new e-bike deals and electric scooter deal in all price ranges, so give it a look if that’s something you’d be interested in picking up. As always, the newest e-bike deal and electric scooter discounts and sales will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

More new green deals

After shopping the Tesla and e-bike deal above, be sure to check out the other discounts we found today. These new green deals are wide-ranging from outdoor lawn equipment to anything else we find that could save you money in various ways, be that cutting gas and oil out of your life or just enjoying other amenities that energy-saving gear can bring. As always, the newest deals will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

Greenworks is also giving 9to5 readers an exclusive deal offering an extra 12% off its entire collection of popular electric tools including mowers, string trimmers, leaf blowers, and more. Just apply code 9TO5TOYS at checkout in order to lock-in this sitewide Greenworks deal.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.