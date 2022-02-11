Snapper’s XD 82V cordless electric snow blower falls to $399 (Save $100), more in New Green Deals

Tired of shoveling your sidewalk and driveway to avoid using a gas-powered snow blower in the winter? Well, Snapper’s XD 82V model can run for 75 minutes on the included 4Ah battery and easily clears your yard after a heavy snow. There are two sets of lights on both the control panel and auger housing as well, meaning it can even clean at night. It’s on sale for $399 right now which is down $100 from its normal going rate and one of the best prices that we’ve seen since the summer. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Snapper’s XD 82V snow blower clears your driveway without gas

Amazon is offering the Snapper XD 82V Cordless Electric Snow Blower for $399 shipped. For comparison, it normally goes for $500 at Amazon and today’s deal is the lowest price that we’ve seen since last summer. While shipping might be delayed a few days, there are still several parts of the country where this snow blower can be put to use for another couple of months. This snow blower features an 82V battery and uses a brushless motor to deliver “maximum efficiency and power during operation.” You’ll find two sets of lights on both the control panel and auger housing to easily see at night and the 4Ah battery and rapid charger included in the box ensure you’re ready to go as soon as it arrives. In fact, the battery allows for up to 75 minutes of runtime per charge, which should be more than enough to clear your driveways and sidewalks.

Greenworks Pro 80V 21-inch self-propelled electric mower now up to $227 off from $244

Amazon currently offers a deal on the Greenworks Pro 80V 21-inch Cordless Electric Lawn Mower for $453.61 shipped. Typically fetching $680, today’s offer amounts to the best price in well over a year at $227 off and $13 below our previous mention. As the most capable electric lawn mower we’ve seen go on sale from Greenworks as of late, this model stands out with 80V of power that pairs with a larger 21-inch cutting deck. Alongside being self-propelled, it also rocks a 3-in-1 design for bagging, mulching or side discharge. There’s of course no gas or oil to fuss with here either, so you can kickstart your mowing routine ahead of summer with a bit of a green touch.

Latest Google Nest Thermostat keeps you warm with Assistant at $100 (Save $30)

Amazon is now offering the Google Nest Thermostat for $99.99 shipped. Normally fetching $130, today’s offer is the first discount we’ve seen in over a month and matches our previous mention. This comes within $10 of the all-time low and amounts to $30 in savings, as well. Arriving as the latest in-house option for bringing voice control and scheduling to the climate control system, Google Nest Thermostat arrives with a refreshed form-factor that’s centered around a frosted glass aesthetic with LED display. With winter weather afflicting much of the country, now’s the perfect time to finally leverage Assistant for staying warm the next few months. Get a closer look in our hands-on review for more information.

New Tesla deals

New green e-bike deal + electric scooter discounts

More new green deals

