Quick Charge Podcast: February 10, 2022

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla delays more Model X deliveries as Elon Musk admits to problems in the production ramp
- Tesla loses Roadster chief engineer behind several important vehicle programs to Ford
- Tesla is asked to disable Boombox feature when in drive, NHTSA deems it a safety risk
- Tesla releases sneak peek of its Gigafactory Berlin’s ‘most advanced paint shop’ enabling new colors
- Ford F-150 Lightning app leaks Tesla Summon-like feature that allows remote control parking with iPhone
- GM’s Super Bowl campaign features Austin Powers characters using Ultium EV technology to save the world, then take it over
- XPeng to expand presence in Europe as it announces retail agreements in the Netherlands and Sweden, teases P5 sedan
Subscribe to the Electrek Daily Channel on Youtube so you never miss a day of news
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.