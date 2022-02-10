Tesla loses Roadster chief engineer behind several important vehicle programs to Ford

- Feb. 10th 2022 9:11 am PT

0

Tesla has lost its executive in charge of new vehicle programs who has been in charge of several important engineering programs, and now, he is going to work on Ford’s electric vehicles.

Alan Clarke has been at Tesla for over a decade.

He started out as a senior design engineer in 2009 and worked on several projects, including the Model S’ iconic door handles.

He listed some of the projects on his LinkedIn page:

  • Model X – Advanced Engineering, integration of front drive unit and rear drivetrain, integration of high voltage distribution, manufacturing of all closure panels
  • Mechanical Design of Model S Battery Enclosure – design and development of aluminum structure and steel covers including castings, extrusions, and stampings, and multiple joining and sealing technologies
  • Advanced design of Front and Rear Suspension and Steering including Catia Kinematic Modeling for Model S
  • Model S Full Vehicle Package Owner – drove resolution for integration issues
  • Model S Exterior Door Handles Concept Mechanism and first prototype design to prove out concept for production

Clarke was quickly promoted to director of new program engineering – a role he has been holding at Tesla for the last four years.

In this role, he led several important programs for Tesla including “Chief Engineer for the Tesla Roadster Prototype”, leading vehicle architecture for Model 3 and Model Y, as well as engineering on the Cybertruck prototype.

We previously reported that he was named as one of the inventors on a patent for the Cyebrtruck’s retractable solar bed cover.

After over a decade at Tesla, he announced this week that he has accepted a role in Ford’s Advanced EV development group. He is going to join Doug Field, who also held a top engineering role at Tesla for years before going back to Ford after a stint at Apple.

Electrek’s Take

It looks like a big loss for Tesla, but they will survive.

I like seeing this kind of employee movement to legacy automakers because I think ultimately, it will help accelerate EV programs for them, which will accelerate EV adoption in the long run. Ford has now quite a few former top Tesla engineers who have experience bringing new EV programs to mass production. This will be helpful as the company is just now moving in that direction after years of only making EVs as compliance cars.

Just earlier this week, we reported on how Ford CEO Jim Farley hilariously said that “Ford would rival Tesla in EV demand right now if it was producing enough electric vehicles“.

It’s time for Ford to move to volume production of electric vehicles.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Guides

Tesla

Tesla

Tesla is a transportation and energy company. It sells vehicles under its 'Tesla Motors' division and stationary battery pack for home, commercial and utility-scale projects under its 'Tesla Energy' division.
Ford

Ford

About the Author

Fred Lambert's favorite gear

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Get interesting investment ideas by Fred Lambert
ChargePoint Home charger

ChargePoint Home charger

ChargePoint Home WiFi Enabled Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger