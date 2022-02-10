Biden announces $5 billion over 5 years for a nationwide EV charging network

The US Departments of Transportation and Energy today announced that nearly $5 billion is earmarked for a national electric vehicle charging network under the new National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program established by President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The NEVI Formula Program will provide nearly $5 billion over five years to help states create a network of EV charging stations along designated Alternative Fuel Corridors, particularly along the Interstate Highway System.

The total amount being made available to states in fiscal year 2022 is $615 million. States will have to submit an EV Infrastructure Deployment Plan before they can access the funds.

A second, competitive grant program designed to further increase EV charging access in locations throughout the country, including in rural and underserved communities, will be announced later this year.

US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said:

A century ago, America ushered in the modern automotive era; now America must lead the electric vehicle revolution. The President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will help us win the EV race by working with states, labor, and the private sector to deploy a historic nationwide charging network that will make EV charging accessible for more Americans.

On February 8, President Biden announced that DC fast-charging hardware and software manufacturer Tritium will break ground on its first US manufacturing facility in Lebanon, Tennessee. The facility will feature six production lines that will produce up to 30,000 Buy America-compliant DC Fast Chargers per year at peak production and create 500 local jobs.

The White House also detailed more plans for the manufacturing of EV chargers:

Siemens will produce 1 million EV chargers by 2025

ABB, which currently manufactures transit bus chargers in the US, will expand its US EV charging manufacturing operations, including Level 2 and DC Fast Chargers, over the next five years

Dunamis Clean Energy Partners, a Black- and woman-owned EV charger manufacturer based in Detroit, will manufacture Level 2 EV chargers and charging connectors in a new production facility in Detroit beginning this summer

The new Joint Office of Energy and Transportation also launched a new website this week, which can be found at DriveElectric.gov. There, officials can find links to technical assistance, data and tools for states, and careers.

You can find state-by-state NEVI funding for fiscal years 2022-2026 here.

