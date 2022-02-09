Paxcess 60W solar panel offers 18W USB-C at $105 (Save $45), more in New Green Deals

With spring on the horizon, you might be looking at ways to have a sustainable camping trip once the weather warms up. If so, then the Paxcess 60W solar panel should be folded up and with your camping gear come springtime. It packs 60W DC output at 18V as well as 18W USB-C and 24W QC 3.0, all for $105 while it normally goes for $150. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Woot via Amazon is offering the Paxcess 60W 18V Portable Solar Panel for $104.99 shipped. Normally $150, our last mention was $105 back in January and today’s deal marks the best price that we’ve seen since. This solar panel will come in handy for multiple reasons. Of course, it can output up to 60W DC power to portable batteries or other similar setups, but it also features 18W USB-C and 24W QuickCharge 3.0 outputs natively to power your smartphone, laptop, and more. All of this runs off the solar panels and requires nothing more than the sun’s rays to function. Whether you’re wanting to head out on a camping trip or just use the solar panel as part of your emergency kit, now’s a great time to pick one up.

Greenworks takes extra 25% off popular electric mowers and more for Valentine’s Day

Greenworks is launching a new extra 25% off deal today in honor of Valentine’s Day, delivering a selection of its popular electric lawn tools at some of the best prices of the off season. Shipping is free across the board, and you’ll need to apply code GWVS at checkout to cash-in on the savings. This sale includes everything from electric mowers, chainsaws, and other tools that will have you ready for spring to green snow blowers that will likely be a bit more relevant in the next month or so. In fact, there are five full pages of tools and accessories up for grabs right here to peruse. While Greenworks gear is also a favorite at 9to5Toys.

Prep for spring with SnapFresh’s 20V cordless leaf blower at a low of $51 (Save 40%)

BabyTecUS (96% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the SnapFresh 20V Cordless Leaf Blower for $50.99 shipped. Simply clip the on-page coupon and then use the code 10QOTPQL at checkout. For comparison, it normally goes for $85, our last mention was $69, today’s deal saves 40%, and also marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Though we’re still in winter for the next 50 days, it’s never a bad time to start looking at overhauling your spring lawn care routine. This blower is the perfect way to start that as it gets rid of a gas-guzzling and oil-consuming tool from your garage. Run on the SnapFresh 20V battery platform, this blower can output up to 130 MPH of air and runs for around 20 minutes before it’s time to recharge.

Greenworks is also giving 9to5 readers an exclusive deal offering an extra 12% off its entire collection of popular electric tools including mowers, string trimmers, leaf blowers, and more. Just apply code 9TO5TOYS at checkout in order to lock-in this sitewide Greenworks deal.

