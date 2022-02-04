Automate turning lights off when leaving the house with a $21 smart switch, more in New Green Deals

If you’re tired of running around the house to turn off lights before leaving for the day, it’s time to stop. Adding smart switches to your routine means being able to both schedule when they go on and off, as well as program automations to trigger when everyone leaves the house. Today, you can pick up a single HomeKit/Alexa/Assistant smart dimmer switch for $21 from $26 or two for $19.50 each, depending on how many are needed for your setup. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Automate your home’s lighting and stop wasting energy

Milesi Home (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the meross HomeKit-enabled Wi-Fi Smart Dimmer Switch for $20.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the on-page coupon to redeem the discounted price. Also available in a 2-pack for $38.99 once you clip the on-page coupon, making the smart switches just $19.50 each. For comparison, the single switch goes for $26 normally and the 2-pack fetches $47 without the discount.

While you might not have considered adding smart switches to your home for the purpose of controlling them with voice commands, they have far more functionality than that. The biggest benefit to these smart switches, in my opinion, are the automation potentials. Through HomeKit, Alexa, or Assistant, you can program the switches to automatically turn off once everyone leaves home, but stay on if there’s still one person at the house. This means you won’t have to run around to various rooms turning light switches off to save on electricity, or worse yet, leave everything on when heading out the door. Plus, you’ll of course be able to turn lights on and off on schedules, with voice commands, or through a smartphone app.

ecobee HomeKit SmartThermostats see well-timed winter price cuts from $149 (Save $50)

Amazon is currently offering its HomeKit-enabled SmartThermostat for $199 shipped. Also at ecobee. Normally selling for $249, today’s offer amounts to a match of our previous mention from the end of 2021 at $50 off, and comes within $1 of the Black Friday mention. If you’ve been keeping tabs on the weather as of late and noticing freezing temperatures in the morning and spring-like conditions come the afternoon, ecobee’s SmartThermostat is a notable way to more intelligently warm your home. Arriving with HomeKit support out of the box, ecobee SmartThermostat packs a touchscreen display to pair with all of the voice control and scheduling features. There’s also the bundled temperature sensor to help keep your home comfortable this winter with hyperlocal readings. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

A more affordable way to get in on the smart thermostat game falls to the ecobee3 lite. This alternative clocks in with a $149 price tag and delivers similar HomeKit support. There’s just not built-in access to Siri or Alexa, and you’ll miss out on the bundled sensor, too. Even so, it’s a pretty notable way to upgrade to a smart climate control system ahead of colder weather. Though you will also be saving $30 in the process.

Snow Joe’s new 48V cordless electric snow blower sees first discount to $524 (Save $106)

Amazon is now offering the Snow Joe 48V 22-inch Cordless Snow Blower for $524.27 shipped. Normally fetching $630, today’s offer is delivering a new all-time low alongside the very first price cut. If last week’s winter storm has you finally convinced it is time to ditch gas and oil for any future snow removal sessions, this cordless offering from Snow Joe is more than up to the task. Delivering an all-electric design, there’s a 1600W motor which comes powered by a pair of 8Ah batteries. Alongside an adjustable chute and LED headlights, you’ll also find a 22-inch wide path with a rubber-tipped steel auger for making quick work of all sorts of snow consistencies.

New Tesla deals

New green e-bike deal + electric scooter discounts

More new green deals

Greenworks is also giving 9to5 readers an exclusive deal offering an extra 12% off its entire collection of popular electric tools including mowers, string trimmers, leaf blowers, and more. Just apply code 9TO5TOYS at checkout in order to lock-in this sitewide Greenworks deal.

