ECOFLOW Delta Max power station with four solar panels $2,999 ($500 off), more in New Green Deals

While most portable power stations can run a small campsite while off-grid, that’s about all they’re good for. However, the ECOFLOW Delta Max can run even portions of your home during power outages as well as larger campsites. With 2016Wh of total capacity and four 160W solar panels included, the battery itself can be recharged and run during the day with the sun and then keep things going at night once it gets dark. On sale for $500 off, you’ll spend $2,999 for this all-inclusive kit right now, marking a new all-time low that we’ve seen at Amazon. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

ECOFLOW’s Delta Max kit includes four solar panels

ECOFLOW’s official Amazon storefront is offering its Delta Max 2016Wh Portable Solar Power Station for $2,999 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. This saves a full $500 from its normal going rate of $3,499 at Amazon and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Designed to be an all-in-one setup, this bundle includes the 2016Wh ECOFLOW Delta Max portable power station as well as four 160W solar panels. On a sunny day, the 2000W MPPT controller “guarantees” a full recharge in 4.2 to 8.4 hours with “zero pollution emission and zero noise.” The entire setup is waterproof, durable, and can “power pretty much anything.” There are six traditional 110V 20A AC outlets, dual 100W USB-C, and four USB-A ports of varying speeds. All of this combines to be able to power your entire on-the-go setup whether you’re at an off-grid campsite or trying to survive during a power outage.

Save up to $500 on RYOBI electric riding mowers, snow blowers, more at Home Depot

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is discounting as selection of RYOBI outdoor electric tools and more. Shipping is free across the board and you’ll be able to opt for in-store pickup on many of the discounts, too. Our top pick is the RYOBI 48V 54-inch Riding Zero Turn Electric Mower at $4,999. Down from $5,499, you’re looking at a match of our previous mention at $500 off. While we’re right in the middle of winter, today’s discount delivers quite the notable chance to outfit your lawn care kit ahead of spring. Equipped with a 54-inch cutting deck, this RYOBI riding lawn mower delivers 3-hour cutting sessions with its rechargeable battery. Alongside LED headlights, this will let you ditch the gas and fuel from your lawn care routine.

ROCKPALS 500W Power Station with USB-C PD now $130 off the going rate for today only

Today only, Woot is now offering the ROCKPALS 500W Power Station Black at $319.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly between $450 and $480, today’s deal is at least $130 in savings, a match for our previous mention on similar 500W models, and the best we can find. Ideal for lighting up your camp site this summer or just for being prepared in emergency situations anywhere, it provides 505Wh (140,400mAh) of energy. You’ll find two pure sine wave 110V AC outlets, a 12V/10A car port, a pair of 12V/5A DC ports, two USB-A jacks, a USB-C PD output (20V/2.25A, 45W max), and more. It can charge up to nine devices at once and comes in at 12.5-pounds total.

