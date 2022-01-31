Quick Charge Podcast: January 31, 2022

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla says it had 400,000 Storm Watch activations on Powerwalls last year alone
- Tesla expands program to open Supercharger network to electric cars from other automakers in Norway and France
- Elon Musk: I would be shocked if Tesla does not achieve Full Self-Driving that is safer than human drivers this year (and 5 years ahead of everyone)
- Škoda unveils new Enyaq Coupé iV reminiscent of Volkswagen’s ID.5 GTX plus a sportier RS version with up to 545 km of range
- NIO rolls first ET5 validation prototypes off assembly line, makes moves to enter Danish market in 2022
Subscribe to the Electrek Daily Channel on Youtube so you never miss a day of news
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.