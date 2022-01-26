Blink Charging announces partnership with Bridgestone to deploy Level 2 EV chargers at its retail auto centers

Blink Charging Co continues to expand its repertoire of US partners, as it announced it has partnered with Bridgestone Retail Operations to supply its IQ 200 Level 2 EV chargers at 25 Firestone Complete Auto Care and Wheel Works locations across the US.

Blink Charging Co. ($BLNK) is an international EV charging network operating over 30,000 ports across thirteen different countries. In addition to charging hardware and services, Blink’s Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates and tracks connected charging stations and gathers the charging data each provides.

As you may recall, Blink kicked off 2022 with a slew of new charging products unveiled at CES in Las Vegas. This included an HQ 200 home charger, MQ 200 fleet charger, and a “Vision” version of its IQ 200 charger, complete with two 30″ LCD screens.

The IQ 200 has quickly become a popular EV charger for Blink, as it recently announced plans to deploy thousands of them to the front and back of house at GM dealerships across the US and Canada.

With its latest announcement, Blink looks to further expand its network of the IQ 200 EV chargers at Bridgestone retail locations as well.

A Dual port IQ 200 EV charger / Source: Blink Charging Co.

Blink to deploy 50 Level 2 EV chargers at Firestone Auto Care Centers

In a recent press release, Blink announced its new partnership with Bridgestone Retail Operations, a subsidiary of Bridgestone Americas. As part of the agreement, Blink will implement its IQ 200 EV chargers at 25 Bridgestone service centers as the company looks to address the growing needs of EV drivers.

Currently, Bridgestone Retail Operations manages a network of over 2,200 tire and vehicle service centers across the US, including Firestone Complete Auto Care, Tires Plus, Hibdon Tires Plus, and Wheel Works.

The initial EV charger rollout will cater to 25 Firestone and Wheel Works locations, which will each receive a dual-port, Blink IQ 200 Level 2 charging station. Blink Charging Founder and CEO Michael D. Farkas spoke:

Demand for EVs is expected to continue to rise exponentially. More EVs on the streets brings a need for EV car services in addition to increased demand for convenient charging stations for EVs to fuel up. This collaboration combines our industry-leading charging technology with the trusted Bridgestone brand, providing drivers with reliable EV charging at trusted automotive locations. Collaborations with mainstream consumer brands, such as Bridgestone, play an important role in the pursuit of widespread EV adoption in the US.

To begin, Blink will install its EV chargers at pilot locations in markets with a significant or growing electric vehicle footprint. This includes Austin, TX; Denver, CO; plus Los Angeles and San Francisco, CA. The other retail chargers will follow.

We asked Blink if there was room for further collaboration, given Bridgestone’s vast retail footprint, but we have yet to hear back. For now, only the 50 initial chargers across 25 locations are a go.

