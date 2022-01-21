Sun Joe’s blower/mulcher/vac sees off-season refurb. sale to $45, more in New Green Deals

If you’re still trying to convert from gas-powered lawn tools to electric, then we recommend picking up this deal Sun Joe 3-in-1 corded electric blower. Normally $59 or more, you’ll pay just $45 today. While it’s refurbished, it also comes with a 2-year warranty to give peace of mind that it’ll last for many seasons to come. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Head below for other New Green Deals that we’ve found today, more on why going electric for your yard tools like the mower on sale is important, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

This Sun Joe electric blower also sucks

Sun Joe’s official eBay storefront is offering a deal on its 13A 3-in-1 Corded Electric Leaf Blower for $44.99 shipped in certified refurbished condition. Originally $90 and now going for $59 in new condition at Amazon, today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. Designed to perform three functions with one tool, this bower also works as a vacuum and mulcher to go from leaf cleanup to blowing things off in seconds. The 13A motor delivers up to 240MPH of air flow and there are six adjustable wind speeds here. Plus, you’ll get a full 2-year warranty with purchase giving you peace of mind for seasons of use to come.

Hover-1’s regularly $600 Blackhawk Electric Scooter now down to $457.50 Amazon low

Amazon now offers the Hover-1 Blackhawk Electric Folding Kick Scooter for $457.65 shipped. Having just dropped from the usual $600 going rate, you’re looking at $142 in savings, a new all-time low at Amazon, and the best price overall since June of last year. Sporting a folding design, Hover-1’s Blackhawk scooter sports a 350W electric motor with enough power to hit 18MPH top speeds. Pair that with its 28-mile range, and you’ll be well-equipped for everything from casual joyrides around to block to work commutes, trips to the grocery store, and more. Other notable features include an LCD display, removable battery for convenient charging, and a built-in headlight.

SnapFresh 20V cordless electric leaf blower returns to $68 (Reg. $85)

BabyTecUS (96% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the SnapFresh 20V Cordless Leaf Blower for $67.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Normally $85, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve seen since the holidays, a return to its all-time low, and a match of our last mention. If you’re not a fan of the corded nature of Sun Joe’s deal above, this is a great option all around. While you might not have a ton of leaves to take care of right now, blowers can help move snow around the porch if it’s still dry. This model features a 130 MPH maximum air output and has two different modes to choose from. A full charge of the included battery lasts around 20 minutes before it’s time to plug-in again. The best thing is you’ll be able to have this on-hand for when spring rolls around. Also, no gas or oil are required for it to function, helping save cash each time you use it.

New Tesla deals

Below, you’ll find a selection of new green deals that will make your Tesla experience better in multiple areas. From storage to keep recordings on to phone mounts, car chargers, and anything else we can find, it’ll be listed below. Each day we’ll do our best to find new and exciting deals and ways for you to save on fun accessories for your Tesla, making each trip unique. For more gift ideas and deals, check out the best Tesla shop. Keep reading on for e-bike, Greenworks, and other great deals.

New green e-bike deal + electric scooter discounts

If you’re looking to get out and enjoy the sunshine, than we recommend you experience it than on an e-bike or electric scooter you just got at a fantastic price through one of our deals and sale below. You can use it for fun, exercise, or even transportation to and from work or the coffee shop. We have several people here that will regularly commute to coffee shops or offices on their e-bike, as it cuts down on fossil fuel usage as well as allows them to enjoy some time outdoors on nice sunny days. Below, you’ll find a wide selection of new e-bike deals and electric scooter deal in all price ranges, so give it a look if that’s something you’d be interested in picking up. As always, the newest e-bike deal and electric scooter discounts and sales will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

More new green deals

After shopping the Tesla and e-bike deal above, be sure to check out the other discounts we found today. These new green deals are wide-ranging from outdoor lawn equipment to anything else we find that could save you money in various ways, be that cutting gas and oil out of your life or just enjoying other amenities that energy-saving gear can bring. As always, the newest deals will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

Greenworks is also giving 9to5 readers an exclusive deal offering an extra 12% off its entire collection of popular electric tools including mowers, string trimmers, leaf blowers, and more. Just apply code 9TO5TOYS at checkout in order to lock-in this sitewide Greenworks deal.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.