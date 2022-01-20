GM is actually making EVs: Pre-production Cadillac Lyriq rolls off assembly line, deliveries to follow

Following a turbulent 2021 in terms of EVs, General Motors is moving full-speed ahead in trying to make good on its promise to deliver 20 new electric models by 2023. According to GM’s President, its highly anticipated Cadillac Lyriq will be one of the first to arrive, as pre-production models have been assembled ahead of deliveries in “a few months.”

General Motors remains a global household name in autos, as it clings to its title as one of the largest automotive manufacturers by revenue. Apart from EV golden child Tesla, GM has sat as the second largest EV manufacturer in the US thanks largely to its Chevy Bolt EV and EUV.

However, after a major recall halted Bolt assembly lines last year, GM ceded its #2 spot to rival Ford, even if only for a year. GM has long promised 20 new EVs by 2023 and is currently selling… well, zero. That will change soon, however.

Bolt production will resume at the end of January, and several new EV models will follow including the HUMMER EV3X this fall, an electric Silverado, as well as an electrified Chevy Equinox.

However, next up will be the Cadillac Lyriq, the first electric vehicle to debut for the marque, sitting upon GM’s BEV3 platform.

Following a production unveiling this past August, we learned the Cadillac Lyriq will arrive priced just below $60k. As a result, the Lyriq sold out in 19 minutes.

Cadillac shared footage of its latest Lyriq prototype last December ahead of production. According to a recent post from GM’s President, pre-production versions of the Cadillac Lyriq have been assembled, and deliveries appear to be on track.

A Lyriq prototype enduring winter testing

Cadillac Lyriq pre-production underway according to GM President

The news came via a post on LinkedIn by GM President Mark Reuss, alongside a picture of a pre-production Cadillac Lyriq on the GM assembly line in Tennessee (featured image above). Reuss shared the following:

As I’ve said before, our people and manufacturing expertise will enable us to deliver an all-electric future at scale. Our first pre-production Cadillac LYRIQ has rolled off the line at Spring Hill, marking a major milestone for the LYRIQ program as the team prepares to ship vehicles to customers in a few months. 15 months ago we announced a $2 billion investment into Spring Hill to build fully electric vehicles. Our teams have worked tirelessly on the LYRIQ, bringing the launch up nine months ahead of schedule and working in parallel to convert the plant and start production. This is an important proof point in our path to EV leadership as we introduce more high-volume EVs across price points and lifestyles. I’m thankful to the Spring Hill and Cadillac teams for all their hard work. Congratulations on this huge milestone!

A huge milestone, indeed. Most EV automakers tend to announce delays, not launches ahead of schedule.

The Cadillac Lyriq will enter production next, and judging by its reservations, could be the spark (not the car) GM needs to truly get its electrification strategy rolling. It has a long way to go to meet its 2023 EV target, but the American automaker has plenty on deck for fans of the brand to be excited about.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.