Cadillac Lyriq is in final steps before production, new video footage of latest prototype

GM has released a rare update on the Cadillac Lyriq, a highly anticipated, upcoming all-electric SUV based on the Ultium platform.

The automaker says that the vehicle program is reaching final steps before production, and it released new video footage of the latest Lyriq prototype.

The Cadillac Lyric is the first new EV coming from the brand.

As we reported earlier this year, the first edition reportedly sold out in 19 minutes. However, the company didn’t confirm how many reservations were made available.

The first Lyriq deliveries are expected to begin in Q2 of 2022.

That’s just a few months away at this point, and GM decided to release an update about the testing and validation leading up to production.

GM says that it completed the important “80% validation drive”:

“Cadillac engineers recently completed the “80 percent” validation drive for the 2023 Cadillac LYRIQ — a critical milestone in Cadillac’s first luxury EV’s development, marking a transition to the final stage prior to production. By confirming that all components and technologies are at or beyond 80 percent, engineers can now focus on fine tuning LYRIQ prior to production.”

Jamie Brewer, executive chief engineer of the Lyriq, commented on the Lyriq program:

“We have spent countless hours behind the wheel of our LYRIQ test fleet and in virtual testing environments to be sure we deliver our customers a comprehensive luxury experience expressed in an all-new electrified package. All the while we are remaining true to our brand promise by placing high priority on meticulous craftsmanship and intuitive integrated technologies.”

GM released this video of the test program, which includes a look at the latest Lyriq prototype:

Brewer commented on where they are now in the Lyriq program leading to production:

“We’re now fine-tuning LYRIQ’s touchpoints. We’re making tweaks to a variety of areas as we do after every development drive, but we’re nearly there. Customers will love this driving experience and, we feel that it will redefine their expectations for electric luxury vehicles.”

GM added that the company is particularly proud of the 50/50 balance and five-link front suspension of the Lyriq, enabling great handling.

The Lyriq is going to be offered with a 100 kWh battery pack enabling over 300 miles of range on the first version available, which is going to be rear-wheel-drive. Future versions of the vehicle should come with an all-wheel-drive powertrain.

The charging capacity is also very good with a 19.2 kW onboard charger, which is going to give the Lyriq access to best-in-class level 2 charging. It is also able to charge at up to 190 kW with level 3 DC fast-charging.

The starting MSRP of the Cadillac Lyriq is going to be $59,990 before taxes or incentives.

We should get more details on availability, trims, and pricing in the coming months.

