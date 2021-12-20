Tesla removes new Roadster pricing, appears to have sold out $250,000 Founders series

Tesla has removed pricing information for the new Roadster and stopped taking reservations for the $250,000 Founders Series version.

The new Roadster might end up being Tesla’s most delayed vehicle ever.

When first unveiling the next-generation Tesla Roadster in 2017, CEO Elon Musk said that it will come to market in 2020.

Tesla started taking reservations for the impressive electric supercar with a 0-60 mph in 1.9 seconds and over 600 miles of range at the unveiling event.

People who wanted to be first in line to get the vehicle had to put down $50,000 and some even put down $250,000 in deposits for the Founders Series version.

The vehicle program was later delayed, as the CEO said that it wasn’t a priority for Tesla.

In 2020, Musk hinted at Tesla Roadster being delayed to 2022 as the automaker focuses on the Cybertruck.

Earlier this year, the CEO said that Tesla “should ship” the new Roadster in 2023 “if there’s no major drama,” which is a big “if” for the automaker.

Now Tesla has decided to remove pricing information for the new Roadster on its website (hat tip to Ryan Davis).

Here’s what it used to look like on the left and what it looks like now on the right:

Tesla has removed the mention of a $200,000 base price from its website and has removed the $250,000 Founders Series.

The automaker had previously said that it would only offer 1,000 Founders Series Roadsters.

The same changes are reflected on the reservation page where the Founders Series is not available anymore:

According to the Wayback Machine, the changes to the Roadster page happened between November 13 and December 12.

As we previously reported, Tesla did something similar with the Cybertruck information, but the company also removed several of the specs and trims available.

Musk later confirmed that Tesla changed the planned trims of the electric pickup truck, which is supposed to come next year.

Tesla has also been expected to modify the trims and specs of the new Roadster since Musk has been talking about adding a ‘SpaceX package‘ to the vehicle that would add cold air thrusters to boost performance.

The company has been talking about a 1.1-second 0 to 60 mph acceleration with the package, and Musk said that it could even hover in the air.

Back in 2019, Musk told me that Tesla was aiming for a Roadster hover test around the end of 2020, but it never happened:

Maybe end of next year — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 18, 2019

Tesla has yet to show a new prototype of the Roadster other than the one originally unveiled in 2017.

