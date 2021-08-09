GM to start taking reservations for Cadillac Lyriq electric SUV on Sept. 18 starting at $58,795

GM has confirmed that it will start taking reservations for its upcoming Cadillac Lyriq electric SUV on September 18.

The vehicle will start at $58,795.

With a lot of demand for compelling new electric vehicles, many automakers have turned to a reservation model when launching a new EV.

It helps create a backlog of orders and gives an idea of where there could be more demand for the vehicle.

GM has decided to use a reservation model for the upcoming launch of the Cadillac Lyriq.

Last week, the automaker confirmed that reservations will open on September 18.

GM wrote:

“This is the spark. The dawn of a bright new era. Our electric future, rooted in more than a century of innovation, begins with an uncompromising electric SUV. Meet the Cadillac LYRIQ. An EV that inspires its driver to charge forward to a greater purpose—with every sublime detail. Prepare yourself for our newest creation.”

The Lyriq is an important vehicle since it’s going to be first new GM EV using the Ultium powertrain platform after the GMC Hummer EV.

The Hummer EV pickup truck will be delivered first with low-volume production expected to start by the end of the year, while the first Lyriq electric SUVs are expected to be available during the first half of 2022.

But the Hummer EV is a massive electric pickup starting at over $100,000, while the Lyriq is a more accessible electric SUV starting under $60,000.

GM says that it is sticking to a starting price under $60,000 – confirming that reservations will be available for a version with a $58,795 MSRP.

That’s impressive considering the Lyriq is going to be equipped with a 100 kWh battery pack expected to enable over 300 miles of range.

Here’s a gallery of pictures of the new Cadillac Lyriq production version:

However, the base version doesn’t come with a dual-motor all-wheel-drive system, which has become expected in many electric SUVs. It will be a rear-wheel-drive model, and future versions will be offered with an all-wheel-drive option.

The Cadillac Lyriq will also be available with GM’s latest SuperCruise driver-assist system.

It’s going to be an interesting new entry in the US EV market. What do you think? Let us know in the comments section below.

