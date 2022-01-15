New Wheel-E Podcast! NIU e-bike, electric Harley vs Tesla race, Biktrix Moto e-moped & more

This week on Electrek’s new Wheel-E podcast, we discuss the most popular news stories from the world of electric bikes and other nontraditional electric vehicles. This week that includes NIU’s new e-bike, a Race between a Harley Livewire and a Tesla ad the Bitrix Moto e-moped and lots more…
Here are a few of the articles that we will discuss during the podcast today:
- Chinese electric moped giant NIU’s radical new e-bike is set to shakeup the US, EU markets
- Biktrix Moto review: A fun moped-style electric bike that can cruise for days on a charge
- Watch Tesla Model S Plaid take on Harley-Davidson electric motorcycle in quietest drag race ever
- New 20 mph Momentum e-bikes look so good you’d never know they’re electric
- OKAI launches 37 MPH high power 1,800W off-road standing electric scooter
- After warning and ‘F’ rating from BBB, electric scooter & e-bike company GoTrax responds
- Podbike to begin delivering its four-wheeled enclosed electric bike-car this year
- Here’s how Ride1Up developed its fast and affordable ‘Cafe Cruiser’ 2-passenger e-bike
