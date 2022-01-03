OKAI launches 37 MPH high power 1,800W off-road standing electric scooter

OKAI has just announced several new products, including the OKAI ES800 off-road scooter that packs in considerably more power than most standing electric scooters.

The OKAI ES800 is described by the company as a “new breed of scooter” for off-road riding.

The high performance motor puts out 1,800W of peak power from a 1,000W continuous power rating.

The torquey motor is designed to help the ES800 fly up inclines as steep as 35%, and the dual suspension should ensure the ride stays relatively smooth along the way.

Rolling on 12″ off-road tires, the ES800 has larger diameter wheels than typical street scooters. The larger wheels and long-travel suspension combine to provide better off-road riding on diverse terrain.

The 980 Wh battery offers more capacity than most street scooters, which is a necessary design consideration for off-road riding.

Fast riding will also eat through battery quickly, and the ES800’s top speed of 60 km/h (37 mph) certainly qualifies as “fast”.

The company hasn’t announced the weight of the scooter, but stated that it is “30% heavier than most e-scooters, giving you a smooth and stable ride on any terrain.”

The company is also launching the new ES600 electric scooter designed for sharing companies such as Lime and Bird. The lighter electric scooter sports a 350W continuous-rated electric motor that claims a peak power of 700W.

As OKAI explained:

“Designed to address the needs of the quickly growing global scooter-sharing industry, the OKAI ES600 hits the sweet spot in terms of efficiency, durability and ease of use.”

The ES600 uses a swappable 700Wh battery system that allows sharing companies to simply swap in a freshly charged battery instead of carrying the entire scooter back to a depot for charging.

While many shared electric scooters use rigid frames for simplicity and ruggedness, the ES600 sports hydraulic suspension for a smoother ride.

The front wheel measures 12 inches in diameter while the rear wheel is slightly smaller at 10 inches.

Front and side LED lights and indicators are included to improve visibility and better catch the attention of cars sharing the road.





For many years, OKAI has been a major invisible supplier to scooter sharing companies.

While showing off their new models at Eurobike 2021, the company explained to Electrek that it had begun releasing new products under its own brand to expand further into both the commercial and consumer markets.

The newly-launched models join OKAI’s other recent self-branded model launches.

We don’t have any word on pricing for the ES800 model yet, and the ES600 is designed purely for commercial operators. But OKAI has other electric scooter models designed for consumers that start for as little as $300, as well as the adorable seated electric scooter model known as the Beetle that runs for $650.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.