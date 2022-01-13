Milwaukee M18 kit includes pole saw and blower for $369, more in New Green Deals

If your yard care routine still employs gas tools, it’s time to convert to electric. Milwaukee’s kit includes an 8Ah M18 FUEL battery that works with a variety of its tools while also delivering both a 10-inch pole saw and blower to your setup. On sale for $369, you’d normally pay $568 for the bundle and today’s deal is among the best pricing we’ve seen. You’ll also find discounts on electric lawn mowers and much more below, as well. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Stop using gas when trimming trees

Home Depot is offering Milwaukee’s M18 FUEL 10-inch Pole Saw bundled with a blower, 8Ah battery, and charger for $369 shipped. Matched at Ace Hardware. For comparison, this kit has a list price of $568 and you’d spend $199 on the 8Ah battery and another $279 for the pole saw alone at Home Depot. As we get closer to spring, it’s not a bad idea to ensure your yard tool arsenal is properly stocked.

Adding this pole saw and blower combo kit to your garage will ensure that you’re ready to trim trees for new growth and then clean up afterward once it starts to warm up outside. Of course, you won’t have to use a single drop of gas in order to run either of these tools thanks to the included 8Ah battery and charger. Plus, the M18 platform is well-stocked with other yard tools to further kick gas and oil out of your lawn care routine.

Snow Joe’s latest 18-inch 48V electric snow blower sees first discount to $398

Amazon is now offering the Snow Joe 18-inch 48V Cordless Electric Snow Blower for $398 shipped. Normally fetching $449, you’re looking at the first notable discount overall at $51 off while marking a new all-time low. If winter weather has you thinking its finally time to ditch gas and oil in your snow removal regimen, this cordless offering from Snow Joe leverages an all-electric design to make that happen. It features an 18-inch deck and comes powered by a pair of 5Ah batteries to drive the 1200W motor for throwing snow up to 20 feet in any direction. Head below for more.

Amazon Basics 8-pack Rechargeable Batteries sees first discount in over a year to $16

Amazon is offering the 8-pack Amazon Basics AA Batteries for $15.99. This is the first discount this item has seen in months, and you’ll be saving about $3 from its usual price. For something that isn’t discounted often, now would be a good time to grab a pack. Though these batteries can be used in any AA device, they are ideal for digital cameras, remote controls, and toys. Their lifetime is long with up to 400 recharges with minimal power loss even after years of use. The 2,400mAh batteries come charged and ready to use out of the box, and there’s no better time to get them than now.

Greenworks is also giving 9to5 readers an exclusive deal offering an extra 12% off its entire collection of popular electric tools including mowers, string trimmers, leaf blowers, and more. Just apply code 9TO5TOYS at checkout in order to lock-in this sitewide Greenworks deal.

