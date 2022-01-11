VW Group Chairman visits Audi’s new charging hub, previewing a very feasible future for charging stations

Following the recent opening of a unique Audi charging hub in Germany, Volkswagen Group chairman of the board of management Herbert Deiss shared his visit. Audi’s “world first” charging hub concept represents a future in charging station design focused around comfort and function, rather than convenience and sweaty hot dogs like many current gas stations.

Audi AG is a German automaker with over 100 years of experience in the luxury and performance segment. In recent years, the company has begun to shift its vehicle lineup toward full-electrification, following suit with its parent company Volkswagen Group.

In anticipation of this growing group of Audi and Porsche EV drivers, the automaker has begun planning the creative measures in which it can keep vehicles charged, no matter where drivers live.

This past December, we shared Audi’s news of modular container cubes that can be combined to form entire charging stations that can be easily assembled and disassembled to any desired footprint. Audi is currently showcasing this technology in the form of a new charging hub pilot project with a swanky lounge and food delivery services.

Following its official opening a month ago, Volkswagen Group bigwig Herbert Deiss paid the hub a visit alongside Audi AG CEO Markus Duesmann, offering video footage of the charging station concept up close.

Deiss looks on as Duesmann begins charging an Audi e-tron GT Quattro / Source: Herbert Deiss/LinkedIn

Audi’s charging station hub concept offers a glimpse of the future

Deiss shared news of his visit on his LinkedIn page, alongside video footage of the scarf-clad Chairman experiencing the charging station technology and the lounge upstairs. This was his reaction following the visit:

Charging must be pleasant, reliable, and fast. AUDI AG is setting a new milestone with their new charging hub! Reserve the charging station in the app, arrive, plug your car into the fast charger, go to the lounge, enjoy coffee and good conversation. I am absolutely thrilled with the new Audi charging hub in Nuremberg. A concept that sets new standards! Six 24/7 reservable fast charging points with up to 320 kW charging power. A total of around 80 vehicles can be charged here per day. The Audi etron GT reaches a peak charging power of up to 270 kW. That is energy for up to 100 km in 5 minutes. A charge from 5% to 80% takes about 23 min. During the charging time, Porsche and Audi customers can visit the exclusive 200 sqm lounge and experience a charging experience on an unprecedented new level. This is how I imagine charging! I am already looking forward to my next visit and discussions with our customers on site. Feel free to write me your feedback of your charging experience.

Check out the full video from Herbert Deiss here.

Electrek’s take

After covering news of Audi’s charging station concept debut last month, its exciting to see a more exclusive glimpse of the hub in the video… as well as Deiss in that scarf. GQ vibes for sure.

Not much news here compared to a month ago, but the video should serve the EV public well as we feel it represents a potential future in how drivers may very soon charge their cars. I’m very much looking forward to a day when I can plug in my Rimac (haha) at 350 kW and head upstairs for an espresso, while I answer all of your dog photo emails in a comfortable lounge.

Adios to unfriendly attendants behind plexiglass slanging tobacco, energy drinks, and suspect breakfast sandwiches. Truthfully, gas stations will likely adapt and simply convert their stations to charging piles while keeping the convenience model (Lots of people will still need snacks, beer, and that elusive half gallon of milk).

Hopefully, however, they bring a new level of elevation to the charging experience. Perhaps one day charging hub sushi will come without any fear of food poisoning.

What’s just mildly concerning at this point is the exclusivity factor surrounding the Audi charging station. It’s understandable at this early point as a pilot program, but it’s not unreasonable to think a luxury brand like Audi would only open these hubs up to its vehicle owners along with Porsche.

As a counter-argument, it’s a sweetener when considering an EV purchase knowing you get access to Audi’s charging penthouse with fewer people stumbling in just to use the bathroom.

If more automakers and charging networks adapt this design model, it opens a new door in charging infrastructure as well as travel practices. It’s not unreasonable to predict charging stations of varying footprints in urban and roadside areas with upstairs lounges, offering different levels of access, whether it’s completely publicly or automotive brand specific.

At the very least, the concept offers an answer to many of the current ICE drivers I encounter who constantly bring up how long they’d have to wait at a charger in their EV compared to a few minutes filling up at a gas station… with or without the Mountain Dew Code Red purchase.

I’m personally excited to see more of this concept around the globe. Perhaps Deiss will want a Volkswagen hub next.

