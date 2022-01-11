Volvo previews sleek upgrades to Android OS infotainment system for the Polestar 3 and other upcoming EVs

Volvo Cars has announced it will use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 3rd generation digital cockpit technology to help power its infotainment system. Together with Google’s Android Automotive Operating System (AAOS), this upgrade will mean a faster infotainment system offering an ecosystem of features for future drivers of the Polestar 3, Volvo’s forthcoming electric SUV, and other upcoming EVs.

Volvo Cars Corp. is a global automaker owned by Chinese conglomerate Geely and based in Sweden. In recent years, the automaker has been making large strides toward electrification and carbon neutrality across its different marques and production processes, promising to be a fully-electric brand by 2030.

One of those brands includes Polestar, a joint venture between Volvo Cars and Geely Holding focused on zero-emission transportation. As Volvo continues to electrify its current lineup, its Polestar marque has found early success with the Polestar 2 BEV.

With three more EVs publicly announced in its pipeline, beginning with the Polestar 3, Volvo Cars has a lot going on.

With the Polestar 3 the next vehicle to arrive alongside a to-be-named electric version of its XC90 SUV, Volvo cars is offering consumers a glimpse of what the new infotainment system will look like.

A glimpse at Volvo Cars’ new infotainment system featuring tech from Google and Qualcomm / Source: Qualcomm

Volvo’s new infotainment system features tech from Qualcomm and Google

The sneak peak of the new infotainment system coming to future Volvo Cars EVs came from Qualcomm Technologies Inc., who has been tapped to supply its third generation Snapdragon Cockpit Platforms and its advanced suite of wireless technologies to the new system. Nakul Duggal, senior vice president and GM, automotive, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. spoke to the Snapdragon tech:

Our technology development with Volvo Cars spotlights the transformative potential of our Snapdragon automotive solutions featured in the Snapdragon Digital Chassis. Utilizing our latest hardware and software innovations to multiply the speeds of in-car computing, graphics generation, and audio processing over prior alternatives, the Snapdragon Cockpit Platforms represents the cutting edge of automotive technology. We are honored to work with Volvo Cars to enable the next-generation experiences we are building together

According to Qualcomm, it has worked alongside Volvo Cars to optimize an infotainment OS system with performance 2.5 times faster overall, with 5–10 times faster graphics rendering and 2.5 times faster audio digital signal processing.

The new infotainment system will also utilize Google’s Android Automotive Operating System (AAOS), offering hands-free help from Google Assistant and Google Maps navigation.

Future improvements will be rolled out as OTA updates, processes Volvo and Polestar are no strangers to. The upcoming Polestar 3 is scheduled to be built and sold in the United States later this year, but there’s no word yet on when we can expect Volvo’s electrified SUV.

