Quick Charge Podcast: January 5, 2022

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla Supercharger network is now ‘officially’ in all 50 states with public Hawaii station
- Tesla Model S gets 752 miles of range with ONE’s new energy-dense battery pack
- Nikola finally gives up on $2 billion patent trolling lawsuit against Tesla over semi truck design
- 2024 Chevy Silverado EV unveiled: 400 mile range, Multi-Flex Midgate, worksite/home backup power and more
- Chrysler officially reveals Airflow concept, vows to go all-electric by 2028
- Mercedes-Benz unveils camper version of the EQV for an electric ‘van life’ experience
- Sony may actually build their concept EV – forms ‘Sony Mobility, Inc.’ and shows SUV variant
- Lightning eMotors unveils its new Lightning eChassis for purpose-built commercial EVs
- REE Automotive introduces P7 fleet platform for mystery delivery company targeting 370-mile range
Subscribe to the Electrek Daily Channel on Youtube so you never miss a day of news
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.