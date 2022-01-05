Sun Joe 2800PSI electric pressure washer cleans your sidewalks at $150, more in New Green Deals

While winter is in full swing across the country, spring is only a few months away at this point. It’s never a bad time to enjoy an off-season discount to prepare for the upcoming weather change. Sun Joe’s electric pressure washer is one such purchase that you should consider for when it comes time to clean up your siding and sidewalks after snow melts, and right now the 2800PSI model is on sale for $150 from its normal $233 or more going rate. You’ll also find discounts on electric lawn mowers and much more below, as well. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Sun Joe’s electric pressure washer gets you ready for spring

Today only, Woot is offering the Sun Joe 2800psi Electric Pressure Washer (SPX3000-MAX) for $149.99 Prime shipped, with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. For comparison, it goes for over $233 at Amazon and today’s deal is the best price that we’ve seen since it hit $140 back in August of last year. This electric pressure washer ditches gas and oil for a quieter 14.5A motor that delivers up to 2800PSI and 1.3GPM of flow for impressive cleaning power.

There are also two separate detergent tanks onboard which each can hold up to 30.4-ounces letting you dial in the exact mix that you need. On top of that, there’s five quick-connect spray tips including 0, 15, 25, and 40 degrees as well as a soap nozzle depending on what project needs tackling. For reach, there’s a 35-foot power cord and 20-foot hose to give you a total length of 55 feet of cleaning spread.

Gen3 Verve electric scooter and accessory bundle now $250 (50% off)

Gen3 is offering its Verve Electric Scooter for $249.99 shipped with the code DN250OFF at checkout. That’s $300 off the value of the bundle, marking one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. This electric scooter offers a “robust, portable” folding frame that allows you to collapse it when arriving at a destination, be that work, home, the store, or something else. There’s integrated suspension for a smooth ride and a powerful 350W motor that can propel you up to 15MPH for as far as 20 miles on a single charge.

On top of that, this bundle includes an accessory kit that adds an extra $50 value to the normal $500 going rate of the scooter. The bundle includes a hardshell storage bad to keep your gear safe while traveling on your new electric scooter as well as a combination lock to keep it secure should you park it outside. Learn more about GEN3 in our previous hands-on coverage.

DBPOWER’s portable power station has 18W USB-C/250W AC at $135

Natrogix (96% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the DBPOWER 250Wh Portable Power Station for $134.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. For comparison, you’re saving $45 here and scoring one of the best prices of the year here. This portable power station delivers an AC wall outlet with 250W of power available to run things like small appliances, TVs, coffee makers, CPAP machines, and more. On top of that, there are two USB-A ports with 2A/1A outputs, an 18W Type-C output, and more. This portable power station also delivers three charging methods that range from a standard 110V socket to a car 12V/24V adapter or even solar panels. You’ll find a built-in LED flashlight that features three modes as well allowing your new portable battery to be very multi-functional.

