Magna International highlights EtelligentForce powertrain system to accelerate all-electric pickups plus new EV center in Michigan

Automotive manufacturing powerhouse Magna International is kicking off 2022 by highlighting its EtelligentForce technology, a 4WD EV powertrain system designed specifically for pickup trucks and light commercial vehicles. Magna’s EtelligentForce was designed to maintain a pickup’s full capabilities without compromising payload or towing capacities.

Magna International ($MGA) is a mobility manufacturer specializing in automotive components headquartered in Aurora, Ontario, just north of Toronto. Magna currently sits the largest automotive part supplier in North America, and third-largest in the world.

By utilizing over 60 years of experience, Magna innovates and manufactures all aspects of vehicle assembly including interior, exterior, electronics, aerodynamics, and autonomy. In recent years, Magna has begun manufacturing for OEMs like Fisker, REE Automotive, and Jaguar Land Rover, looking to bring its automotive expertise into the all-electric era.

This includes Magna’s EtelligentDrive products, a modular approach to its electric drivetrains. The result provides components that are adaptable to suit all customers as well as help keep costs down, no matter the volume.

These products are joined by Magna’s new EtelligentReach powertrain, which will help future EV drivers maximize range and efficiency. Together with Magna’s eBeam technology, it looks to utilize EtelligentForce to further the widespread manufacturing of all-electric pickup trucks.

Various angles of Magna’s eBeam technology for ladder frame trucks

Magna to open EV center in Michigan to expand electrified products

Of all its electrification technology, Magna chose to highlight its E telligentForce powertrain system in early 2022 as electrified pickups actually become reality.

Early Rivian R1T customers are starting to see their first deliveries, and Ford will begin taking orders this week from its first wave of reservation holders for the F-150 Lightning Pickup. President of Magna Powertrain, Tom Rucker spoke to the technology and its opportune timing:

EtelligentForce comes at a pivotal time – particularly in the North American auto industry where pickup trucks are at their height of popularity and one of the last segments to become fully electric. The beauty of this powerful BEV system is that it delivers the environmental benefits of an electric powertrain while maintaining the capability and utility of conventional 3⁄4-ton and 1-ton trucks. We are excited to be able to share these future-ready solutions with our stakeholders this year.

The entire EtelligentForce system will consist of Magna’s eDrive technology in the front of the truck, and its eBeam electrified axle in the rear. The result is an all-electric pickup that’s still capable of towing up to 14,500 pounds, comparable to its ICE truck counterparts.

The powertrain system combines for a total peak power of up to 430 kW – 250kW from the rear eBeam and 180kW from the eDrive in the front – what may be most promising about eBeam is that it can be also dropped into an existing vehicle.

As a result, eBeam can replace a traditional transmission and rear axle in a ladder frame chassis quite easily, leaving the existing brakes, suspension, and chassis itself as is. This unique design alleviates the need for any architectural changes to a vehicle and can be customized for OEMs to prioritize key performance attributes.

In addition to showcasing its electrification technology, Magna International has shared plans to set up a new EV-focused center at its US headquarters in Troy, MI. There, Magna says its EV specialized team will continue to develop the EtelligentForce powertrain system, aiming to be ready for North American production in 2025. Magna says the new center will develop and launch additional EV products during this time as well.

