Magna introduces EtelligentReach connected powertrain, set to debut on new entrant EV in 2022

Manufacturing juggernaut Magna International has shared details of its EtelligentReach EV powertrain, set to debut on a new entrant vehicle in 2022. The new powertrain technology joins a growing list of electrification components Magna is developing and implementing into OEM vehicles to help further accelerate EV adoption.

Magna International is a mobility manufacturer specializing in automotive components headquartered in Aurora, Ontario, north of Toronto. It is currently the largest automotive part supplier in North America, and third-largest in the world.

With over 60 years of experience, Magna innovates all aspects of vehicles including interior, exterior, electronics, aerodynamics, and autonomy. Working with OEMs like Fisker, REE Automotive, and Jaguar Land Rover, Magna International looks to bring its automotive manufacturing expertise to electrification solutions.

This includes Magna’s EtelligentDrive products, a modular approach to its electric drivetrains. The result provides components that are adaptable to suit all customers as well as help keep costs down, no matter the volume.

These products will be joined by Magna’s EtelligentReach powertrain, which will help future EV drivers maximize range and efficiency.

The EtelligentReach Powertrain Photo: Magna International

Magna’s all-electric connect powertrain to debut in 2022

According to a press release from Magna International, the E telligentReach connected powertrain will debut on a new entrant EV next year, although what vehicle that will be remains under wraps.

This connected, all-electric system is comprised of dual electric motors, inverters, and gearboxes, backed by advanced software to maximize both EV range and driving dynamics.

According to Magna, BEVs utilizing the EtelligentReach powertrain can achieve up to 90-mile (145-km) range increases or 30% compared to certain production BEVs. Magna Powertrain president Tom Rucker spoke to his company’s EV technology:

The EtelligentReach reduces range anxiety and improves driving dynamics, providing automakers with a complete all-electric powertrain system with AWD that is exciting and efficient. We can create maximum efficiency by precisely orchestrating how every component works in concert to achieve the best possible performance.

The new entrant EV to feature the EtelligentReach system will utilize a functional, modular control unit that integrates various powertrain and chassis functions to increase efficiency and limit CO2 emissions. Customers will soon be able to select from several distinctive driving modes, taking advantage of additional efficiency gains from the use of silicon carbide in Magna ́s proprietary inverter.

The EtelligentReach powertrain as well as several other EV components will be on display by Magna International at CES 2022 in Las Vegas. Check out the powertrain in action below:

