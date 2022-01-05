Check out BMW’s color-changing iX Flow at CES

CES 2022 has been packed with EV announcements – from Sony’s Vision-S 02 to the Chevy Silverado EV – but at BMW’s booth we got a look at something different, a color-changing e-ink wrapped BMX iX Flow.

BMW’s iX is a high-end electric sports vehicle with over 500hp and over 300 miles of range to match.

The iX Flow builds on that vehicle with an e-ink exterior, allowing the car to change color from black to white with just the press of a button.

Being e-ink, it also consumes minimal power, only using power when changing colors.

Beyond just solid color, the unique wrap can display flowing patterns around the vehicle, truly earning the name “Flow.”

The vehicle on display at CES isn’t quite perfect. You can see the rough edges, and there are seemingly some scuffs on the wheel’s e-ink. It seems like it would be a nightmare to care for, though it would certainly make your vehicle eye-catching.

While a color-changing car doesn’t seem terribly useful in the real world (beyond perhaps evading law enforcement…) there are potential benefits. If you’ve ever gotten into a black car on a hot summer day, you know how hot the interiors can get. With an e-ink exterior, you can enjoy driving around in your sleek black vehicle then park your solid white car that helps to reflect the sun.

This is a really interesting concept, and it will be interesting to see if e-ink wraps ever become somewhat common place.

Would you drive a color-changing car? Let us know in the comments down below.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.