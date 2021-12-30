Tesla (TSLA) issues recalls on almost half a million Model 3 and Model S vehicles

Tesla (TSLA) has issued two recalls on almost half a million Model 3 and Model S vehicles.

The fixes are small, but it will still put a strain on its service team.

The first recall involves the latch of the Model S’s front trunk (frunk), which could have been misassembled, leading to it opening by itself while driving.

NHTSA writes in the recall notice:

“Tesla, Inc. (Tesla) is recalling certain 2014-2021 Model S vehicles. The front trunk latch assembly may be misaligned, preventing the secondary hood latch from engaging. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 113, “Hood Latch System.”

It can affect up to 119,000 Model S vehicles built between 2014 and 2021.

Tesla will inspect all vehicles affected and fix the latch if required.

The second recall affects up to 356,309 Model 3 vehicles built between 2017 and 2020.

The rearview camera harness may be improperly assembled, which could lead to it being damaged and not working anymore.

NHTSA writes in the recall notice:

Tesla, Inc. (Tesla) is recalling all 2017-2020 Model 3 vehicles. The rearview camera cable harness may be damaged by the opening and closing of the trunk lid, preventing the rearview camera image from displaying.

The solution is to inspect all affected vehicles and install “a guide protector and new cable harness” if necessary.

Electrek’s Take

The fixes are fairly small and simple here, but it’s still a significant recall for Tesla since it needs to physically inspect almost half a million vehicles.

It’s something that will put a strain on its service team over the next few months.

