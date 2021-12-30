Latest Greenworks 24V 600PSI electric pressure washer falls to $144, more in New Green Deals

Most electric pressure washers require two things tethering you to your home: a water hose and extension cord. Well, the latest Greenworks electric pressure washer ditches both of those things. While being 24V battery-powered, you’ll still get 600PSI of cleaning power. In addition to that, it has a 20-foot siphon hose that can pull its water from any fresh source, be that a bucket, lake, or something else. Right now this electric pressure washer is on sale for the first time at $144, making now a great time to pick it up. You’ll also find discounts on electric lawn mowers and much more below, as well. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Head below for other New Green Deals that we’ve found today, more on why going electric for your yard tools like the mower on sale is important, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

Greenworks’ latest 24V pressure washer sees first deal

Amazon is offering a deal on the new Greenworks 24V 600PSI Battery-powered Electric Pressure Washer for $143.70 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its $159 list price at Walmart, today’s deal marks the first price drop that we’ve tracked since its release earlier this month. This electric pressure washer delivers impressive power for a battery-powered option. You’ll find 600PSI and 0.8GPM available here which is more than enough to clean your home’s siding, driveway, and car. You’ll find a 5-in-1 selectable spray nozzle with 0º,15°, 25º, 40º, and a watering option at the ready.

Greenworks’ battery-powered electric pressure washer also features a 20-foot siphon hose that draws water from any fresh source, giving you a very versatile setup. You can, of course, hook it up to a hose if you’re near the house. But the ability to use a freshwater pond, bucket, or other source makes this a very versatile purchase all around.

EGO Power+ 21-inch Electric Lawn Mower cuts gas and oil from your routine at low of $519

Amazon currently offers the EGO Power+ 21-inch Select Cut Electric Lawn Mower for $519 shipped. Typically fetching $600, you’re looking at a match of the Amazon all-time low, the best price we’ve seen in over four months, and an $81 discount. Marking quite the notable off-season price cut, this EGO Power+ electric mower will have you ready to ditch gas and oil from your mowing routine come spring. This model features a 5.0Ah battery with companion rapid charger to deliver a 45-minute runtime, as well as a 21-inch cutting deck, LED lights, and seven adjustable height settings.

ecobee HomeKit SmartThermostat hits $199 just in time for winter (Save $50), more from $149

Amazon is currently offering its HomeKit-enabled SmartThermostat for $199.99 shipped. Also at ecobee. Typically fetching $249, you’re looking at the second-best price of the year only bested by a Black Friday discount to $1 less. Arriving with HomeKit support out of the box, ecobee SmartThermostat packs a touchscreen display to pair with all of the voice control and scheduling features. There’s also the bundled temperature sensor to help keep your home comfortable this winter with hyperlocal readings. Not to mention, onboard Siri support just rolled out. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

A more affordable way to get in on the smart thermostat game falls to the ecobee3 lite. This alternative clocks in with a $149 price tag and delivers similar HomeKit support. There’s just not built-in access to Siri or Alexa, and you’ll miss out on the bundled sensor, too. Even so, it’s a pretty notable way to upgrade to a smart climate control system ahead of colder weather. Though you will also be saving $30 in the process.

New Tesla deals

Below, you’ll find a selection of new green deals that will make your Tesla experience better in multiple areas. From storage to keep recordings on to phone mounts, car chargers, and anything else we can find, it’ll be listed below. Each day we’ll do our best to find new and exciting deals and ways for you to save on fun accessories for your Tesla, making each trip unique. For more gift ideas and deals, check out the best Tesla shop. Keep reading on for e-bike, Greenworks, and other great deals.

New green e-bike deal + electric scooter discounts

If you’re looking to get out and enjoy the sunshine, than we recommend you experience it than on an e-bike or electric scooter you just got at a fantastic price through one of our deals and sale below. You can use it for fun, exercise, or even transportation to and from work or the coffee shop. We have several people here that will regularly commute to coffee shops or offices on their e-bike, as it cuts down on fossil fuel usage as well as allows them to enjoy some time outdoors on nice sunny days. Below, you’ll find a wide selection of new e-bike deals and electric scooter deal in all price ranges, so give it a look if that’s something you’d be interested in picking up. As always, the newest e-bike deal and electric scooter discounts and sales will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

More new green deals

After shopping the Tesla and e-bike deal above, be sure to check out the other discounts we found today. These new green deals are wide-ranging from outdoor lawn equipment to anything else we find that could save you money in various ways, be that cutting gas and oil out of your life or just enjoying other amenities that energy-saving gear can bring. As always, the newest deals will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

Greenworks is also giving 9to5 readers an exclusive deal offering an extra 12% off its entire collection of popular electric tools including mowers, string trimmers, leaf blowers, and more. Just apply code 9TO5TOYS at checkout in order to lock-in this sitewide Greenworks deal.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.