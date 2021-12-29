Home Depot offers up to $549 off RYOBI outdoor lawn gear, more in New Green Deals

Home Depot wants you to kick gas and oil to the curb in 2022, and to help with that, you’ll be able to save up to $549 on RYOBI battery-powered lawn tools today. Notably, the 21-inch snow blower is on sale for $599 and the 48V 42-inch riding mower is $549 off, among many other discounts. You’ll also find discounts on electric lawn mowers and much more below, as well. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Head below for other New Green Deals that we’ve found today, more on why going electric for your yard tools like the mower on sale is important, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

RYOBI’s battery-powered outdoor lawn gear deals

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is offering a wide range of RYOBI outdoor lawn equipment at up to $549 off. Shipping is free across the board. Our top pick is the 40V HP Brushless Single-Stage Snow Blower at $599. Down $100 from its normal going rate, today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. This snow blower covers a 21-inch path at 13-inches deep to quickly and easily clear your driveway, sidewalk, and more. It starts with the push of a button, requires no gas or oil to function, and even has a built-in LED light bar so you can clear a path day or night.

Another favorite from the sale is RYOBI’s 48V 42-inch 100Ah Riding Lawn Mower Kit at $3,999. Down the full $549 of savings that you’ll find in today’s sale, this also marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked for the bundle offered today. You’ll not only get the 48V 42-inch battery-powered mower but also the larger 100Ah battery, bagging system, and spare blades. This allows you to mow up to three acres on a single charge without using a single drop of gas or oil.

EGO Power+ 21-inch Electric Lawn Mower cuts gas and oil from your routine at low of $519

Amazon currently offers the EGO Power+ 21-inch Select Cut Electric Lawn Mower for $519 shipped. Typically fetching $600, you’re looking at a match of the Amazon all-time low, the best price we’ve seen in over four months, and an $81 discount. Marking quite the notable off-season price cut, this EGO Power+ electric mower will have you ready to ditch gas and oil from your mowing routine come spring. This model features a 5.0Ah battery with companion rapid charger to deliver a 45-minute runtime, as well as a 21-inch cutting deck, LED lights, and seven adjustable height settings.

ecobee HomeKit SmartThermostat hits $199 just in time for winter (Save $50), more from $149

Amazon is currently offering its HomeKit-enabled SmartThermostat for $199.99 shipped. Also at ecobee. Typically fetching $249, you’re looking at the second-best price of the year only bested by a Black Friday discount to $1 less. Arriving with HomeKit support out of the box, ecobee SmartThermostat packs a touchscreen display to pair with all of the voice control and scheduling features. There’s also the bundled temperature sensor to help keep your home comfortable this winter with hyperlocal readings. Not to mention, onboard Siri support just rolled out. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

A more affordable way to get in on the smart thermostat game falls to the ecobee3 lite. This alternative clocks in with a $149 price tag and delivers similar HomeKit support. There’s just not built-in access to Siri or Alexa, and you’ll miss out on the bundled sensor, too. Even so, it’s a pretty notable way to upgrade to a smart climate control system ahead of colder weather. Though you will also be saving $30 in the process.

New Tesla deals

Below, you’ll find a selection of new green deals that will make your Tesla experience better in multiple areas. From storage to keep recordings on to phone mounts, car chargers, and anything else we can find, it’ll be listed below. Each day we’ll do our best to find new and exciting deals and ways for you to save on fun accessories for your Tesla, making each trip unique. For more gift ideas and deals, check out the best Tesla shop. Keep reading on for e-bike, Greenworks, and other great deals.

New green e-bike deal + electric scooter discounts

If you’re looking to get out and enjoy the sunshine, than we recommend you experience it than on an e-bike or electric scooter you just got at a fantastic price through one of our deals and sale below. You can use it for fun, exercise, or even transportation to and from work or the coffee shop. We have several people here that will regularly commute to coffee shops or offices on their e-bike, as it cuts down on fossil fuel usage as well as allows them to enjoy some time outdoors on nice sunny days. Below, you’ll find a wide selection of new e-bike deals and electric scooter deal in all price ranges, so give it a look if that’s something you’d be interested in picking up. As always, the newest e-bike deal and electric scooter discounts and sales will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

More new green deals

After shopping the Tesla and e-bike deal above, be sure to check out the other discounts we found today. These new green deals are wide-ranging from outdoor lawn equipment to anything else we find that could save you money in various ways, be that cutting gas and oil out of your life or just enjoying other amenities that energy-saving gear can bring. As always, the newest deals will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

Greenworks is also giving 9to5 readers an exclusive deal offering an extra 12% off its entire collection of popular electric tools including mowers, string trimmers, leaf blowers, and more. Just apply code 9TO5TOYS at checkout in order to lock-in this sitewide Greenworks deal.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.