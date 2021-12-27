Kobalt’s 18-inch corded electric string trimmer fall to $39 or less, more in New Green Deals

Now that we’re through the holidays, you might be on the lookout for a budget-focused way to stop using gas in your yard work routine. Well, if that’s the case, then Kobalt’s corded electric 18-inch string trimmer is the right tool for the job. On sale today for $39 or less, you’re saving at least $30 with today’s deal while also picking up an attachment-compatible string trimmer. You’ll also find discounts on electric lawn mowers and much more below, as well. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Kobalt’s corded electric string trimmer falls to $39

Today only, as part of its Daily Deals, Lowe’s is offering the Kobalt 10A 18-inch Corded Electric String Trimmer for $39 with free in-store pickup. Delivery is free on orders of $45 or more. Those with a Lowe’s Advantage Credit Card (free to sign-up) will save an additional 5%, dropping the price to $37.05. Down from its normal $69 going rate, today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. The dual line bump-feed head uses 0.080 line that helps make cutting simple and easy when trimming your yard. It’s also compatible with select attachments from multiple brands for a versatile expansion to your yard work toolkit. On top of that, you won’t have to to worry about gas or oil with this trimmer either.

Jackery’s popular Explorer portable power stations on sale from $180, more at $100 off

Amazon is now offering the Jackery Explorer 500 Portable Power Station for $449.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from $500, you’re looking at a match of our previous mention from back in October at $50 off. Featuring a 518 watt-hour lithium-ion battery, this portable power station sports a 500W pure sine wave AC outlet, three 2.4A USB inputs, and a DC car port. Ideal for everything from camping trips this summer to tailgates come fall, Jackery’s Explorer 500 delivers plenty of power in a convenient and transportable package. You’ll also be able to refuel the power station with a solar panel for a truly off-grid setup. Head to 9to5Toys for more from $180.

Ditch gas and oil when trimming your hedges this spring for $237

Amazon is offering a deal on the Greenworks Pro 80V 26-inch Cordless Hedge Trimmer for $237.15 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of $275, today’s deal marks the third-best price that we’ve tracked in 2021. Included with your purchase today is a 2Ah battery that packs up to 60 minutes of runtime on a single charge. The motor is even digital-controlled and brushless for “more torque, longer runtime, quieter operation, and longer life.” On top of that, the large 26-inch cutting capacity helps make trimming hedges and more a simple task.

New Tesla deals

New green e-bike deal + electric scooter discounts

More new green deals

