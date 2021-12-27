A Swiss solar company announces a new production facility in Arizona

Swiss solar technology company Meyer Burger announced today that it is opening a production facility for high-performance solar modules in Goodyear, Arizona – its first factory in the US, and its first outside of Europe. Solar module production is scheduled to begin by the end of 2022.

Meyer Burger’s Arizona solar factory will have an initial capacity of 400 megawatts (MW), with the potential to produce up to 1.5 gigawatts (GW). The company will initially create 250 jobs and scale up to 500 jobs and will be hiring throughout 2022. Meyer Burger signed a tenancy agreement for a newly built facility.

UnderstandSolar is a free service that links you to top-rated solar installers in your region for personalized solar estimates. Tesla now offers price matching, so it’s important to shop for the best quotes. Click here to learn more and get your quotes. — *ad.

Meyer Burger explained why it chose Goodyear, Arizona – a suburb of Phoenix – for its first manufacturing facility in the US:

The decision in favor of Arizona was made due to the availability of well-trained specialists on site and proximity to customers. This will enable the company to further minimize its CO2 emissions. The decision is also based on the cooperative partnerships with the city of Goodyear, the Greater Phoenix Economic Council (GPEC), and the state of Arizona.

The factory will be used to manufacture solar modules for residential rooftop systems, commercial and industrial rooftop systems, and solar parks. Solar Power World notes that Meyer Burger’s new factory will manufacture heterojunction technology (HJT) modules:

HJT combines the best qualities of crystalline silicon with those from amorphous silicon thin-film to produce a high-power hybrid cell that surpasses the performance of the industry’s go-to technology, PERC.

Meyer Burger has been an HJT market leader since 2010.

Read more: Arizona utilities’ electricity to be 100% carbon-free by 2050

Photo: Meyer Burger

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.