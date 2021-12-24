Podcast: Tesla v11 holiday update, Tesla Roadster, electric snowmobile, and more

This week on the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy, including Tesla v11/holiday update, the price of the Tesla Roadster going away, Taiga starting production of its electric snowmobile, and more.
- Tesla releases big holiday update with TikTok app, UI changes, and more
- Tesla releases rare blog about v11 holiday update with a surprise for non-Tesla owners
- Tesla says it has put 2017 battery packs in brand new 2021 cars in strange warning
- Tesla owner blows up his Model S with dynamite over $22,000 battery replacement
- Tesla removes new Roadster pricing, appears to have sold out $250,000 Founders series
- Tesla applies to install Supercharger stations in Texas with CCS connectors
- Tesla (TSLA) rises back to over $1 trillion valuation; Elon Musk says he’s still selling shares
- Taiga Motors makes its first production electric snowmobiles
- NIO LinkedIn job postings hint at possible expansion to US market
