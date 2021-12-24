Tesla releases rare blog about v11 holiday update with a surprise for non-Tesla owners

Tesla has released a rare new blog post, something that doesn’t happen often since the company dissolved its PR department. In the post, Tesla releases more details about its v11 holiday software update, including something for non-Tesla owners.

Earlier this week, we reported on Tesla starting to push its new “holiday update”, which is a bigger-than-usual software update that usually comes with a bundle of features that are more fun than practical. That said, we are still learning more details about the update as it is being rolled out to the fleet.

For example, we learned of a new “megaphone” feature this morning. Now, Tesla has released a blog post about the software update, which also becomes Tesla’s v11 software. V11 was already released as the user interface of the new Model S and Model X vehicles, but now it is making its way to Model 3 and Model Y vehicles.

Tesla released a new breakdown of which vehicles are getting which features:

The Light Show is going to all vehicles – here’s what it looks like out of the box:

But the feature is actually also available to non-Tesla vehicle owners as Tesla released it as a new open-source software called xLights. Anyone can use the feature to create a light show and upload it to their car.

For Tesla vehicle with matrix headlights, it can actually project graphics:

The blog also reveal some new features that we didn’t see in the previous release notes, like an updated audio experience:

For an even better audio experience, there are now five levels of Immersive Audio, including an Auto setting that adapts to the content you’re playing, and you can adjust subwoofer output independently to get just the right amount of punch from the bass.

Here’s the full blog post:

Introducing Software V11.0

Software Version 11.0 is here as part of our biggest holiday release yet. Introducing some of our most creative features, from a new Light Show function that lets you (or anyone with a computer) choreograph light shows to your own music, to new games and entertainment experiences, safety features, customizable controls, and an all-new user-interface design.

This week, Tesla owners around the world will be able to do more with their cars, and have even more fun, all with a free, over-the-air software update.

Here’s what’s new:

Tesla Light Show : Anybody with a computer can now create their own unique Tesla Light Show, no Tesla vehicle required. Using xLights, free open-source software, you can create a light show to perform with any music of your choice. You can then download your show, or shows from other creators, onto a USB flash drive and upload it to your car. Light Show also comes pre-loaded with one song for you to enjoy, and works with all new Model S, new Model X, and any Model 3 or Model Y. Getting Started Documentation can be found here.

: Anybody with a computer can now create their own unique Tesla Light Show, no Tesla vehicle required. Using xLights, free open-source software, you can create a light show to perform with any music of your choice. You can then download your show, or shows from other creators, onto a USB flash drive and upload it to your car. New User Interface : Every Model 3 and Model Y, along with legacy Model S and Model X fitted with an Intel Atom® Processor, will receive a fresh digital look that carries over design elements from our new generation Model S and Model X. Several notable features include a customizable app launcher, simplified controls menu and support for a dark mode appearance.

: Every Model 3 and Model Y, along with legacy Model S and Model X fitted with an Intel Atom® Processor, will receive a fresh digital look that carries over design elements from our new generation Model S and Model X. Several notable features include a customizable app launcher, simplified controls menu and support for a dark mode appearance. Updated Navigation : Our new navigation allows you to hide map details for a clean, simplified look, and you can now add and quickly reorder multiple stops on your route. Your Tesla will automatically update arrival times and battery levels for each destination.

: Our new navigation allows you to hide map details for a clean, simplified look, and you can now add and quickly reorder multiple stops on your route. Your Tesla will automatically update arrival times and battery levels for each destination. Games : We’ve added the original Sonic the Hedgehog to Tesla Arcade for even more excitement and a bit of nostalgia during charging stops. You can now also give your brain a workout with Sudoku, or challenge your friends with The Battle of Polytopia multiplayer.

: We’ve added the original Sonic the Hedgehog to Tesla Arcade for even more excitement and a bit of nostalgia during charging stops. You can now also give your brain a workout with Sudoku, or challenge your friends with The Battle of Polytopia multiplayer. Entertainment : TikTok is now available on the touchscreen and our new Boombox Megaphone allows you to project your voice via your car’s external speaker – perfect for announcing to your friends when it’s time to load up and head out!

: TikTok is now available on the touchscreen and our new Boombox Megaphone allows you to project your voice via your car’s external speaker – perfect for announcing to your friends when it’s time to load up and head out! Audio : For an even better audio experience, there are now five levels of Immersive Audio, including an Auto setting that adapts to the content you’re playing, and you can adjust subwoofer output independently to get just the right amount of punch from the bass.

: For an even better audio experience, there are now five levels of Immersive Audio, including an Auto setting that adapts to the content you’re playing, and you can adjust subwoofer output independently to get just the right amount of punch from the bass. Blind Spot Camera : When signaling to change lanes or make a turn, a live camera view of your blind spot will activate on your touchscreen.

: When signaling to change lanes or make a turn, a live camera view of your blind spot will activate on your touchscreen. Sentry Mode Live Camera Access : Already live in the United States, we’re introducing our Sentry Mode Live Camera Access feature for the rest of North America and the majority of Europe. This feature allows you to view the live feed from the Autopilot cameras directly on your Tesla app.

: Already live in the United States, we’re introducing our Sentry Mode Live Camera Access feature for the rest of North America and the majority of Europe. This feature allows you to view the live feed from the Autopilot cameras directly on your Tesla app. Comfort Suspension when in Autopilot : For Model S and Model X fitted with adaptive suspension, this new mode automatically adjusts air suspension to its “Comfort” setting, perfect for highway cruising.

: For Model S and Model X fitted with adaptive suspension, this new mode automatically adjusts air suspension to its “Comfort” setting, perfect for highway cruising. Cold Weather Improvements: For even more convenience, cold-weather features can now be activated via the Tesla app or center touchscreen at a lower state of charge, allowing you to access features like cabin preconditioning and heated charge port when you may need them most. For every Model 3 and Model Y, we’ve also added automatic seat heater functionality: first-row seat heaters will automatically adjust based upon cabin conditions and climate control settings.

From the company that invented the automotive software update, Version 11.0 is the latest example of our efforts to ensure that every Tesla gets better over time. Enjoy it, and happy holidays!

