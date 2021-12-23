Tesla applies to install Supercharger stations in Texas with CCS connectors

Tesla has applied to install Supercharger stations in Texas with CCS connectors, which would be a first in the US.

The move comes as Tesla is planning to open its Supercharger network to other automakers.

The Texas Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Program (TxVEMP) is a program that uses the settlement from the Dieselgate scandal to fund projects to help the air quality in Texas, including funding electric vehicle charging stations.

Over the last month, the program has been accepting applications for grants on new charging stations.

According to a new filing, Tesla has applied for grants ranging from $375,000 to $500,000 on four different new Supercharging stations (via Mockingbird on Reddit):

Now the interesting thing is that there’s a requirement for at least one CHAdeMO and CCS connector to be installed for a station receiving a grant:

Include the following connectors: At least one Charge de Move (CHAdeMO) connector and one Society of Automotive Engineers Combined Charging System (SAE CCS) charging protocol connector per application. If alternative connectors will be included in an application, there must be at least one CHAdeMO and/or SAE CCS charging protocol connector for each alternative connector included in the application.



This would be significant for Tesla since the automaker has so far only been using its own proprietary connector at Supercharger stations in North America.

The move comes as Tesla starts to open its Supercharger network to other automakers for the first time – starting in Europe.

Electrek’s Take

Technically, Tesla could fulfill the requirement by adding a third-party CCS station, but in the context of Tesla moving to open its Supercharger network to EVs from other manufacturers, it’s more likely that it’s going to be a different integration.

We can forget about CHAdeMO since the standard is basically dead.

It’s more likely that Tesla integrates CCS connectors.

Now the question is how? It could be through an adapter available at the stations, dual connector cables, or having some stalls being CCS Supercharger stalls.

Previously, Tesla has hinted that CCS adoption at Superchargers in the US would come through adding an adapter at the stations.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.