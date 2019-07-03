Tesla Model 3 aces crash test, sets ‘new safety technology benchmark’

The European New Car Assessment Programme (Euro NCAP) has released safety and crash test results for new vehicles, including the Tesla Model 3, which set a “new safety technology benchmark”, according to the organization.

Tesla achieved some impressive results with the Model S and Model X crash test in the US and Europe in the past.

Model 3 also managed to get a perfect 5-star safety rating in every category from the NHTSA.

Now Tesla’s latest electric car is receiving its results from the Euro NCAP tests conducted by Thatcham Research and the results are extremely good.

The organization was especially impressed by Tesla’s active safety system.

Matthew Avery, Director of Research at Thatcham Research, commented on the Model 3’s collision avoidance system:

“The Tesla Model 3 achieved one of the highest Safety Assist scores we have seen to date. Its Collision Avoidance Assist system is first class, with its Autonomous Emergency Braking and Forward Collision Warning systems showing high levels of performance.”

They focused on the safety features powered by Autopilot, like Lane Departure Avoidance and Blind Spot Collision Warning, but they did not test Autopilot’s Autosteer and Traffic-Aware Cruise control, which will be part of a different test program next year.

Tesla Model 3 scored 94 out of 100 in safety assist.

The Euro NCAP tests also found the Model 3 to have great overall safety engineering – scoring 96% in ‘Adult Occupant protection’ and 86% in ‘Child Occupant protection.’

Avery said that Model 3’s crash test results benefited from the advantages of electric vehicles:

“Tesla has done a great job of playing the structural benefits of an electric vehicle to its advantage. Impact performance is enhanced by the absence of a mechanical engine and the car’s low centre of gravity. The Tesla Model 3 really benefits from its all electric-architecture.”

Here’s a video of the Model 3’s new crash tests:

Here are the results of all the latest cars to go through the Euro NCAP tests:

Vehicle Adult Occupant Protection (%) Child Occupant Protection (%) Vulnerable Road Users (%) Safety Assist (%) DS 3 Crossback (standard safety equipment) 87 86 54 63 DS 3 Crossback (with safety pack) 96 86 64 76 Kia Ceed (standard safety equipment) 88 85 52 68 Kia Ceed (with safety pack) 88 85 68 73 Mercedes-Benz B Class (standard safety equipment) 96 90 78 75 Mercedes-Benz GLE 91 90 78 78 Škoda Scala 97 87 81 76 Tesla Model 3 96 86 74 94

Avery added, “Tesla has made a virtue of safety in its marketing and it is great to see a car now living up to that promise. It would be exciting if Tesla delivered the same benefits for drivers of older models via over-the-air updates.”

Electrek’s Take

If you can look past a lot of the noise around Tesla crashes and fires, it’s clear that the company cares deeply about safety and it shows in the safety test results.

This one is just the latest in a series of safety tests that Tesla successfully completed.

It’s interesting that they highlighted the fact that Tesla managed to take advantage of the safety benefits of electric vehicles.

Things like a large battery pack on the floor lowering the center of gravity and improving the structural strenght.

The lack of an engine in the front also results in a bigger frontal crumple zone.

These things are other advantages of electric vehicles that people don’t talk about a lot, but they can literally be lifesaving.

