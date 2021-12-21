Quick Charge Podcast: December 21, 2021

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla releases big holiday update with TikTok app, UI changes, and more
- Tesla Director of Quality leaves for JB Straubel’s Redwood Materials
- Tesla Model Y achieves highest possible IIHS safety rating
- Tesla secures another order of electric semi trucks
- Tesla is rumored to be behind giant deal to bring LFP battery cell production to the US
- Tesla Model Ys spotted at Gigafactory Berlin, but production approval still uncertain
- Goodyear introduces ElectricDrive GT EV-specific replacement tire for Model Y
- Nikola to pay $125 million in settlement agreement with SEC
- Ford demonstrates the F-150 Lightning charging other EVs at L2 speeds
