Goodyear introduces ElectricDrive GT EV-specific replacement tire for Model Y

Goodyear Tire has introduced the new ElectricDrive GT, the company’s first replacement tire in North America specifically designed for EVs – more specifically, the Tesla Model Y to start. Goodyear’s ElectricDrive GT is an ultra-high performance, all-season tire tuned to last long and provide the quiet ride synonymous with EV driving.

The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company was founded in 1898, just 12 years after the first automobile was invented. It’s safe to say they know autos and, more specifically, the tires that keep those vehicles safely on the road.

But what does a company with over 120 years of experience making ICE vehicle tires do when electric vehicles begin to stake their claim on the way consumers travel? It adapts.

EVs provide instant and consistent torque when traveling, and their large battery packs provide added weight conventional tires might not be able to handle for long periods of time. To combat this, tire companies like Goodyear have developed their own tires specifically for EVs that can handle the performance these vehicles provide.

Back in 2018, Goodyear revealed its EfficientGrip Performance Tire with Electric Drive Technology, its first EV-specific tire built to handle heavier torque. The company has since been joined by other tire manufacturers such as Pirelli, who designed an EV-dedicated tire that debuted on the Lucid Air, and Bridgestone, who designed custom tires for the Lightyear One SEV.

Now, Goodyear has introduced a new iteration of EV-specific tire to its portfolio, beginning in North America in 2022.

The Goodyear ElectricDrive GT tire: Source: Goodyear

Goodyear launches ElectricDrive GT EV tire

The tire and rubber specialist introduced its new line of EV tires in a recent press release, sharing some of the details and design that went into it.

According to Goodyear, the ElectricDrive GT is the first EV replacement tire to be offered in North America by a US tire manufacturer. David Reese, vice president, product development, Goodyear Americas, spoke to the thought behind the development of this new tire:

Products that anticipate the mobility needs of consumers are central to Goodyear’s focus on innovation excellence. Electric vehicles present a very specific set of requirements for load, torque, noise, range, rolling resistance and overall performance. We’re proud to deliver leading technologies to serve the evolving EV landscape.

The ElectricDrive GT was designed with Goodyear’s SoundComfort Technology, which actively rides as a built-in sound barrier to reduce road noise for passengers above. The EV tire also features an asymmetric tread pattern and a specialized tread compound that provides enhanced traction no matter the terrain, whether it’s wet or dry.

Those Model Y drivers (and beyond) that decide to use Goodyear’s new EV specific tires can expect a company-backed 40,000 mile tread life limited warranty with a W speed rating (168 mph).

Goodyear states the initial release of the ElectricDrive GT will only come in size 255/45R19 104W XL, but it plans to expand its ElectricDrive product line in 2022. Although the company has said the current ElectricDrive GT tire is an ideal fit for the Tesla Model Y, Goodyear encourages customers to search its website with their specific EV make and model to see if the tire is an appropriate fit for their EV.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.