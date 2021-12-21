Tesla secures another order of electric semi trucks

Tesla has secured another order of Tesla Semi trucks, its upcoming electric class 8 semi trucks.

Karat Packaging announced in a press release that it ordered 10 Tesla Semi trucks.

The Tesla Semi has been delayed several times, but it now appears to be close to production, and the automaker is still accumulating orders.

Tesla first started taking reservations with a $5,000 deposit per truck, but it later changed the listed deposit price to $20,000 for a “base reservation” of the production version and the full $200,000 for the “Founders Series” truck.

It helps confirm a stronger commitment to later change the reservation into an order.

Now Karat Packaging announced that it has placed a reservation on 10 Tesla Semi trucks to electrify its fleet:

“Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ: KRT), a specialty distributor and manufacturer of environmentally friendly, disposable foodservice products and related items, today announced it plans to expand its logistic services business geographically and that it has placed an order for 10 Tesla Semi trucks.”

Alan Yu, chairman and chief executive officer of Karat, commented on the announcement:

“We are excited to incorporate alternative-fuel trucks into our fleet. This purchase represents our commitment to continue investing in environmentally friendly solutions. Adding to Karat Packaging’s competitive advantage and the Company’s distinguishing characteristics, we are pleased to offer additional 3PL services to new and existing customers, particularly during the current supply chain environment.”

Now the question for Karat is when should it expect to receive those Tesla Semi trucks.

While Tesla has been making progress toward bringing its electric semi truck to low-volume production in Nevada, the automaker recently confirmed that customer deliveries of the Tesla Semi are pushed to next year.

But surprisingly, Ramon Laguarta, CEO of PepsiCo, one of the biggest Tesla Semi reservation holders, recently said that it expected delivery of its first 15 Tesla Semi trucks to start by the end of the year.

Laguarta’s comment coincided with a new Tesla Semi prototype being spotted and PepsiCo executives visiting Tesla at its Nevada production facility.

But time is starting to run out for Tesla Semi deliveries to start this year.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.